Fox News Names Porter Berry to Oversee Digital News Content

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Porter Berry, a longtime Fox News Channel producer who has supervised the network’s flagship program “Hannity” in recent years, was named vice president and editor in chief of Fox News’ digital-content platforms.

Berry will oversee all Fox News digital content, including what is published on FoxNews.com, FoxBusiness.com and the Fox News apps.

“Porter’s keen understanding of the news business along with his extensive experience across production and audience engagement make him the ideal candidate to lead Fox News Digital,” said Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News, in a prepared statement. “His work across FNC’s programming has been instrumental in our success as a network and we look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow our digital platforms.”

Berry replaces Noah Kotch, who exited Fox News earlier this summer to become editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail’s MailOnline news site.

Many TV news outlets are placing new emphasis on digital content as more viewers use smartphones and mobile devices to gain access to breaking news and information throughout the day. Fox News is expected in the fourth quarter to launch a subscription-based streaming-video service called “Fox Nation” that will could make use of Tomi Lahren and other Fox News personalities, including Hannity.

Berry joined Fox News in 2004 as an associate producer, and rose over the years. He has been executive producer of “Hannity” since 2014.. In 2011, he led the Fox News panel show “The Five” as executive producer and kept the  position until 2017. He has also produced multiple Fox News digital programs, including special election coverage on debate and primary nights throughout the 2012 and 2016 election seasons> He has also overseen Fox News’ New Year’s Eve specials. From 2004 to 2011, Berry was an associate producer on “The O’Reilly Factor.” Prior to that, served in the same role for “On the Record with Greta Van Susteren.”

Before joining Fox News, Berry was a segment producer on MSNBC’s “Scarborough Country” from 2003 until 2004.  He previously worked in the movie business on several television commercials and major motion pictures, including “A Time to Kill,” Enemy of the State,” and “The Last of the Mohicans.” He is a graduate of Texas Christian University.

