ABC Orders Poppy Montgomery Drama ‘Reef Break’ for Summer Run

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Poppy Montgomery
CREDIT: Dan Hallman/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

ABC has given a straight-to-series order to a drama to star Poppy Montgomery that will be a co-production with France’s M6 network.

Reef Break” will revolve around a woman who is a former thief who now works as a “fixer” for the governor of a fictional island in the Pacific. The series is based on an idea of Montgomery’s and will be steered by showrunner/executive producer Ken Sanzel. Montgomery is also an executive producer.

ABC has ordered 13 episodes, to air next summer.

“It’s an exhilarating and suspenseful ride set against some of the most beautiful locations,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, of “Reef Break.”

“Reef Break” will be produced through ABC Studios and ABC Studios International. ABC veteran Keli Lee relocated to London in 2015 to develop international co-productions for the network and studio. The drama will air on M6 in France and will be distributed by Disney Media Distribution in other international markets.

“We anticipate a series that will engage audiences around the world and are thrilled to work with our partners, M6 and ABC Network on this truly global initiative,” said Lee, who is managing director of international content, platforms and talent for ABC Studios International.

Montgomery previously starred in the CBS drama “Without a Trace” and the CBS/Lifetime series “Unforgettable.” Sanzel’s past TV credits include CBS’ “Numbers” and “NYC 22” and the NBC reboot of “Ironside.”

Montgomery and Sanzel are repped by ICM Partners.

(Pictured: Poppy Montgomery)

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More TV

  • Kari Skogland to Direct Showtime's Roger

    Kari Skogland to Direct Showtime's Roger Ailes Limited Series

    ABC has given a straight-to-series order to a drama to star Poppy Montgomery that will be a co-production with France’s M6 network. “Reef Break” will revolve around a woman who is a former thief who now works as a “fixer” for the governor of a fictional island in the Pacific. The series is based on […]

  • Poppy Montgomery

    ABC Orders Poppy Montgomery Drama 'Reef Break' for Summer Run

    ABC has given a straight-to-series order to a drama to star Poppy Montgomery that will be a co-production with France’s M6 network. “Reef Break” will revolve around a woman who is a former thief who now works as a “fixer” for the governor of a fictional island in the Pacific. The series is based on […]

  • Ronak Kordestani Named 3 Ball Entertainment

    Ronak Kordestani Named 3 Ball Entertainment President (EXCLUSIVE)

    ABC has given a straight-to-series order to a drama to star Poppy Montgomery that will be a co-production with France’s M6 network. “Reef Break” will revolve around a woman who is a former thief who now works as a “fixer” for the governor of a fictional island in the Pacific. The series is based on […]

  • Paris Dennard, GOP commentator, on the

    CNN Suspends Contributor Paris Dennard Over Sexual Misconduct Report

    ABC has given a straight-to-series order to a drama to star Poppy Montgomery that will be a co-production with France’s M6 network. “Reef Break” will revolve around a woman who is a former thief who now works as a “fixer” for the governor of a fictional island in the Pacific. The series is based on […]

  • Portlandia

    Emmys: How Variety Shows Are Navigating the Political Divide

    ABC has given a straight-to-series order to a drama to star Poppy Montgomery that will be a co-production with France’s M6 network. “Reef Break” will revolve around a woman who is a former thief who now works as a “fixer” for the governor of a fictional island in the Pacific. The series is based on […]

  • Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Kumail Nanjiani

    What Will Apple's Streaming Service Look Like? Five Burning Questions (Column)

    ABC has given a straight-to-series order to a drama to star Poppy Montgomery that will be a co-production with France’s M6 network. “Reef Break” will revolve around a woman who is a former thief who now works as a “fixer” for the governor of a fictional island in the Pacific. The series is based on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad