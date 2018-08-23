ABC Orders Poppy Montgomery Drama ‘Reef Break’ for Summer Run

ABC has given a straight-to-series order to a drama to star Poppy Montgomery that will be a co-production with France’s M6 network.

“Reef Break” will revolve around a woman who is a former thief who now works as a “fixer” for the governor of a fictional island in the Pacific. The series is based on an idea of Montgomery’s and will be steered by showrunner/executive producer Ken Sanzel. Montgomery is also an executive producer.

ABC has ordered 13 episodes, to air next summer.

“It’s an exhilarating and suspenseful ride set against some of the most beautiful locations,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, of “Reef Break.”

“Reef Break” will be produced through ABC Studios and ABC Studios International. ABC veteran Keli Lee relocated to London in 2015 to develop international co-productions for the network and studio. The drama will air on M6 in France and will be distributed by Disney Media Distribution in other international markets.

“We anticipate a series that will engage audiences around the world and are thrilled to work with our partners, M6 and ABC Network on this truly global initiative,” said Lee, who is managing director of international content, platforms and talent for ABC Studios International.

Montgomery previously starred in the CBS drama “Without a Trace” and the CBS/Lifetime series “Unforgettable.” Sanzel’s past TV credits include CBS’ “Numbers” and “NYC 22” and the NBC reboot of “Ironside.”

Montgomery and Sanzel are repped by ICM Partners.

(Pictured: Poppy Montgomery)