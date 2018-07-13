Listen: Catch Up With Emmy-Nominated Stars and Shows on Variety’s TV Podcast

Debra Birnbaum

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Variety’s “Remote Controlled” podcast has had some of the industry’s biggest stars and showrunners stop by for in-depth, revealing chats about their projects. And many of them were recognized by the Television Academy for their work with Emmy nominations, which were announced on Thursday.

Catch up on the conversations with some of the Emmy nominees here:

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, “Black Mirror”

Carson Daly and the coaches, “The Voice”

Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”

Matt Smith, “The Crown”

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Neil deGrasse Tyson, “StarTalk”

Darren Criss, “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne”

“Stranger Things” cast and executive producers

Bill Hader and Alec Berg, “Barry”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Bruce Miller, Elisabeth Moss and Warren Littlefield, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Brandon Victor Dixon, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, “The Amazing Race”

Pamela Adlon and cast, “Better Things”

Dan Fogelman and Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Judd Apatow, “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling”

  Sacha Baron Cohen

    Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' Interviewee List Grows

  Yvette Nicole Brown

    Yvette Nicole Brown to Serve as Interim Host of 'Talking Dead'

  Adam Levine

    TV News Roundup: Adam Levine to Executive Produce Series for YouTube

  Manny Halley

    Manny Halley's Imani Media Group Partners With NBC's Wilshire Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

  Roger Perry Obit Dead

    Roger Perry, 'Star Trek' and 'Harrigan and Son' Actor, Dies at 85

  Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

    Listen: Catch Up With Emmy-Nominated Stars and Shows on Variety's TV Podcast

  Brooke Karzen, Ty Pennington and Lisa

    Listen: Lisa Vanderpump, Julie Chen on Reality TV: 'Drama and Conflict Always Sell'

