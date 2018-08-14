Pilgrim Media Signs Unscripted Producers Michael Canter, Jeff Krask

Michael Canter and Jeff Krask have signed a production and development deal with Craig Piligian’s Pilgrim Media Group. The veteran unscripted producers will be based in Pilgrim’s office in North Hollywood. They will work closely with the company’s chief creative officer Johnny Gould and vice president and head of development Nicole Silveira on new projects for broadcast, cable and digital platforms.

Canter and Krask are the exec producers of game shows such as “Family Feud,” “The Newlywed Game,” “Deal or No Deal,” and ABC’s “Child Support” and “Big Fan,” as well as unscripted series such as MTV’s “Parental Control,” VH1’s “Breaking Bonaduce,” and GSN’s “Divided” and “Winsanity.”

“Michael and Jeff deliver tremendous expertise in game show development, and a track record of hits across a range of genres,” Piligian said. “We’re excited to unite our creative efforts and look forward to collaborating on numerous projects in the game and competition space, and beyond.”

The first two projects from Canter and Krask’s new deal with Pilgrim are already set up at a broadcast network.

