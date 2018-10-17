CW Developing ‘Picture of Dorian Gray’-Inspired Series With Female Lead

The CW is developing a series based on Oscar Wilde novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Variety has learned.

Titled “Dorian,” the series is described as a comedic spin on the classic story. It follows a woman who made a deal with the devil 50 years ago to remain young and has spent the subsequent decades living selfishly and without consequences. As the downsides of eternal youth finally land on her, Dorian is ready to grow up and age gracefully, but, to do so, she’ll have to make amends for half a century of bad behavior.

The series hails from writer and executive producer Marisa Coughlan, with Len Goldstein also executive producing. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

Coughlan is primarily known for her acting work, having appeared in films like “Super Troopers” and its sequel as well as “Space Station 76.” She has sold multiple projects to the broadcast networks in the past few years, however, including “Lost and Found,” which went to pilot at ABC. Her other writing credits include the half-hour comedy “Pushing” that was set up at Fox and “That’s Wonderful,” which was in development at CBS.

She is repped by CAA and Thruline Entertainment.

This also marks the latest female-led adaptation The CW has put into development this year. The network previously announced they are developing a female-led drama series inspired by the film “Lean on Me” from writer Wendy Calhoun and executive producers LeBron James and John Legend.