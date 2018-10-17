You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CW Developing ‘Picture of Dorian Gray’-Inspired Series With Female Lead

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Picture of Dorian Gray
CREDIT: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

The CW is developing a series based on Oscar Wilde novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Variety has learned.

Titled “Dorian,” the series is described as a comedic spin on the classic story. It follows a woman who made a deal with the devil 50 years ago to remain young and has spent the subsequent decades living selfishly and without consequences. As the downsides of eternal youth finally land on her, Dorian is ready to grow up and age gracefully, but, to do so, she’ll have to make amends for half a century of bad behavior.

The series hails from writer and executive producer Marisa Coughlan, with Len Goldstein also executive producing. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

Coughlan is primarily known for her acting work, having appeared in films like “Super Troopers” and its sequel as well as “Space Station 76.” She has sold multiple projects to the broadcast networks in the past few years, however, including “Lost and Found,” which went to pilot at ABC. Her other writing credits include the half-hour comedy “Pushing” that was set up at Fox and “That’s Wonderful,” which was in development at CBS.

She is repped by CAA and Thruline Entertainment.

This also marks the latest female-led adaptation The CW has put into development this year. The network previously announced they are developing a female-led drama series inspired by the film “Lean on Me” from writer Wendy Calhoun and executive producers LeBron James and John Legend.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • The Picture of Dorian Gray

    CW Developing 'Picture of Dorian Gray'-Inspired Series With Female Lead

    The CW is developing a series based on Oscar Wilde novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Variety has learned. Titled “Dorian,” the series is described as a comedic spin on the classic story. It follows a woman who made a deal with the devil 50 years ago to remain young and has spent the subsequent decades […]

  • Orange Is the New Black

    'Orange Is the New Black' to End With Season 7

    The CW is developing a series based on Oscar Wilde novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Variety has learned. Titled “Dorian,” the series is described as a comedic spin on the classic story. It follows a woman who made a deal with the devil 50 years ago to remain young and has spent the subsequent decades […]

  • Joshua Bassett

    'High School Musical' Disney Streaming Series Casts Joshua Bassett in Lead Role

    The CW is developing a series based on Oscar Wilde novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Variety has learned. Titled “Dorian,” the series is described as a comedic spin on the classic story. It follows a woman who made a deal with the devil 50 years ago to remain young and has spent the subsequent decades […]

  • JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! - "Jimmy Kimmel

    How Eminem and Jimmy Kimmel Took Over the Empire State Building

    The CW is developing a series based on Oscar Wilde novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Variety has learned. Titled “Dorian,” the series is described as a comedic spin on the classic story. It follows a woman who made a deal with the devil 50 years ago to remain young and has spent the subsequent decades […]

  • LAST MAN STANDING

    Fox Chief Talks New Season Ratings Gains

    The CW is developing a series based on Oscar Wilde novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Variety has learned. Titled “Dorian,” the series is described as a comedic spin on the classic story. It follows a woman who made a deal with the devil 50 years ago to remain young and has spent the subsequent decades […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad