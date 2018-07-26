‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ Showrunner Larysa Kondracki Sets First-Look Deal at Amazon

Larysa Kondracki
CREDIT: John Salangsang/JanuaryImages/REX

Larysa Kondracki has signed a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios.

Kondracki recently served as the showrunner on the limited series “Picnic at Hanging Rock,” in addition to directing three episodes of the show.

“Larysa has a unique, particular vision and we were blown away by her take on ‘Picnic At Hanging Rock,” said Jennifer Salke, president of Amazon Studios. “She made the story seem modern, timeless and avant-garde all at the same time. By signing her to a first look deal, we have a triple threat player who will enthrall our Prime Video audience with whatever she does next.”

Under her new deal, she will develop and produce original series for Amazon Studios with the option to serve as director for select series. She will produce all of the projects through her Smadginelli Inc. banner.

“I am thrilled to be back in business with Amazon,” said Kondracki. “Jen Salke and the entire Amazon team were such incredible collaborators during ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock,’ and I’m excited for the opportunity to be creating together again. I can’t think of better partners to have in this next chapter and look forward to what’s to come.”

Kondracki directed and co-wrote her debut feature project “The Whistleblower,” based on true story of U.N. Peacekeeper Kathryn Bolkovac with Rachel Weisz starring in the lead role. Kondracki’s other TV directing credits include “Better Call Saul,” “Legion,” “The Americans,” and “The Walking Dead,” among many others. She also directed the pilot for the upcoming ABC drama “The Fix.”

She is repped by WME.

