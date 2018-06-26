TV News Roundup: Phylicia Rashad Joins Tarell Alvin McCraney’s OWN Series

In today’s roundup, Tarell Alvin McCraney unveils the cast for his new OWN show “David Makes Man,” while “Bachelor in Paradise” has revealed who will be moving to Mexico for a second chance at love in the fifth season. 

CASTING

Making his television debut, Academy Award-winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (“Moonlight“) has unveiled the cast for his new OWN drama series “David Makes Man,” which centers around David, a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied upon by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. The drama stars Akili McDowell as David and Phylicia Rashad as Dr. Woods-Trap, an instructor at David’s middle school who will become his advocate. The series also features Nathan Logan McIntyreIsaiah Johnson, Ade Chike TorbertJordan BolgerCayden K. Williams, and Travis ColesDee Harris-Lawrence will serve as showrunner and will executive produce alongside McCraney, Michael B. JordanOprah Winfrey, Mike Kelley, and Melissa Loy.

ABC has announced the cast of “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 5, which will premiere on Tuesday, August 7 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT. Returning bachelors including Kevin Wendt, Joe Amabile, and Eric Bigger and bachelorettes such as Chelsea Roy, Nysha Norris, and Angela Amezcua will live together in Mexico in pursuit of a second chance at love.

DATES

A documentary special of one of eSports’ only all-female teams, “Girl Got Game,” will premiere on The CW on Wednesday, July 18 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET/PT. The film, which is produced by Studio71, follows the members of CLG Red as they live together in a team-sponsored house and prepare to play the first-person shooter game “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” in the IEM Tournament in Poland.

BEHIND THE SCENES

E! announced today that seven-time Emmy Award-winning director Louis J. Horvitz will direct the network’s first-ever telecast of the “People’s Choice Awards.” Held at Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica, the show will air on Sunday, November 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. “Having directed some of the biggest, most entertaining live events on television, Louis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our ‘People’s Choice Awards’ team,” said Jen Neal, Executive Producer, Live Events and Executive Vice President, Marketing for E!. “It is exciting to have Louis on board, along with our partners Den of Thieves and Wilshire Studios, as we reimagine this iconic franchise for the next generation and celebrate the best in pop culture.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ITV Studios America has tapped Peter Keramidas for Executive Vice President, Operations, Strategy, and Business Development. He will report to Philippe Maigret, President, ITV Studios America. “I have worked with Peter for many years and know first-hand that his understanding of the television business is second to none. Peter will play a key role in helping us drive growth and manage ITV Studios’ expanding US scripted TV operations across our labels,” said Maigret. Keramidas’ most recent executive position was as CFO and Executive Vice President of Strategy at Sonar Entertainment.

Fox Searchlight Pictures have named Danny Samit and Kara Buckley Vice Presidents of Television Production effective immediately. They will report to Presidents of Production for Film and Television David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield. “We are thrilled to welcome Kara and Danny to the Searchlight team. They are two of the most dynamic young stars in the business. Each brings unique work and life experiences that, combined with their deep relationships across the creative content landscape, make them tremendous additions to the Searchlight family,” said Greenfield and Greenbaum. Samit has worked as Director of Current Series at FX Networks for the past four years, while Buckley was most recently Director of Programming for Original Series at HBO.

