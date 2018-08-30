CBS Corp. Names Hearst, Sony Alum Philip Wiser as Chief Technology Officer

By

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Phil Wiser, CBS Chief Technology OfficerPhoto: John Paul Filo/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: CBS

Digital media veteran Philip Wiser has been named chief technology officer for CBS Corporation. He’s tasked with steering strategy and development across all CBS divisions as it relates to technology.

Wiser reports to CBS chief operating officer Joe Ianniello and Jim Lanzone, who is CBS’ chief digital officer and president of CBS Interactive. He replaces Doug Rousso in the CTO role. Rousso recently left CBS after seven years in the role to join MGM.

“Phil brings to CBS a truly unique background as both an experienced Silicon Valley entrepreneur and technologist, as well as global media leader. The holder of 13 patents, he is known for his pioneering work in the online digital music, premium content and OTT industries,” Ianniello and Lanzone wrote in a memo to CBS staffers announcing Wiser’s hire. Wiser starts at CBS on Sept. 4 and will be based in New York.

Wiser has served as global chief technology officer of Hearst for the past six years. He was chief technology officer for Sony Corp. of America from 2004 to 2006. After Sony, Wiser was co-founder and chairman of Sezmi Corp. Earlier in his career Wiser built a pioneering online music distribution platform as the founder and CTO of Liquid Audio.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More TV

  • Phil Wiser, CBS Chief Technology OfficerPhoto:

    CBS Corp. Names Hearst, Sony Alum Philip Wiser as Chief Technology Officer

    Digital media veteran Philip Wiser has been named chief technology officer for CBS Corporation. He’s tasked with steering strategy and development across all CBS divisions as it relates to technology. Wiser reports to CBS chief operating officer Joe Ianniello and Jim Lanzone, who is CBS’ chief digital officer and president of CBS Interactive. He replaces […]

  • Sloane Stephens of the USA in

    Amazon Scrambles to Improve Coverage of U.S. Open After Flood of Complaints

    Digital media veteran Philip Wiser has been named chief technology officer for CBS Corporation. He’s tasked with steering strategy and development across all CBS divisions as it relates to technology. Wiser reports to CBS chief operating officer Joe Ianniello and Jim Lanzone, who is CBS’ chief digital officer and president of CBS Interactive. He replaces […]

  • 'The Deuce': Maggie Gyllenhaal Is Among

    On 'The Deuce,' Maggie Gyllenhaal Is Among TV's Very Best (Column)

    Digital media veteran Philip Wiser has been named chief technology officer for CBS Corporation. He’s tasked with steering strategy and development across all CBS divisions as it relates to technology. Wiser reports to CBS chief operating officer Joe Ianniello and Jim Lanzone, who is CBS’ chief digital officer and president of CBS Interactive. He replaces […]

  • 'Star Trek' To Receive Governors Award

    'Star Trek' To Receive Governors Award from Television Academy

    Digital media veteran Philip Wiser has been named chief technology officer for CBS Corporation. He’s tasked with steering strategy and development across all CBS divisions as it relates to technology. Wiser reports to CBS chief operating officer Joe Ianniello and Jim Lanzone, who is CBS’ chief digital officer and president of CBS Interactive. He replaces […]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Watch Elton John and Boogie Host a Rap Battle in New Snickers Ad

    Digital media veteran Philip Wiser has been named chief technology officer for CBS Corporation. He’s tasked with steering strategy and development across all CBS divisions as it relates to technology. Wiser reports to CBS chief operating officer Joe Ianniello and Jim Lanzone, who is CBS’ chief digital officer and president of CBS Interactive. He replaces […]

  • Max Greenfield'The Assassination of Gianni Versace:

    Stand Up to Cancer Sets Live Pre-Show to Air Across Facebook, Twitter and YouTube (EXCLUSIVE)

    Digital media veteran Philip Wiser has been named chief technology officer for CBS Corporation. He’s tasked with steering strategy and development across all CBS divisions as it relates to technology. Wiser reports to CBS chief operating officer Joe Ianniello and Jim Lanzone, who is CBS’ chief digital officer and president of CBS Interactive. He replaces […]

  • The Purge Review

    TV Review: 'The Purge' on USA

    Digital media veteran Philip Wiser has been named chief technology officer for CBS Corporation. He’s tasked with steering strategy and development across all CBS divisions as it relates to technology. Wiser reports to CBS chief operating officer Joe Ianniello and Jim Lanzone, who is CBS’ chief digital officer and president of CBS Interactive. He replaces […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad