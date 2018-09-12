Phil Lord, Chris Miller to Produce Comedy in Development at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

Phil Lord and Chris Miller
CREDIT: 20th Century Fox TV

Phil Lord and Chris Miller may have just taken meta joke telling to a new level.

The celebrated writers, producers, and directors are set to executive produce a single-camera comedy project currently in the works at NBCVariety has learned exclusively.

Hailing from writer and fellow executive producer Hayes Davenport, the project is titled “Business as Usual.” It is described as a comedy about everyday employees at a company in crisis, trying to keep their jobs and maintain their relationships as their workplace goes insane.

Lord and Miller will produce via their Lord Miller Productions banner, with the company’s Aubrey Lee overseeing the project. Twentieth Century Fox Television, where Lord Miller is under an overall deal, will produce. NBC has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached. According to an individual with knowledge of the deal, the project generated significant interest, with multiple networks offering to buy it in the room before it ultimately went to NBC.

News of the development comes as 20th TV prepares to be absorbed by Disney as part of the merger between that company and 21st Century Fox. And in what is no doubt a complete coincidence, when Fox Television Group heads Gary Newman and Dana Walden spoke about the merger at the TCA winter press tour earlier this year, they repeatedly used the phrase “business as usual.”

Lord and Miller previously produced shows like “The Last Man on Earth,” “Making History,” and “Son of Zorn,” all of which aired on Fox. On the film side, they are known for their work on “The Lego Movie,” the “21 Jump Street” franchise, and the upcoming “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Davenport’s previous credits include “Family Guy,” “Eastbound & Down,” “Vice Principals,” and “Great News.”

Lord, Miller, and Davenport are repped by UTA. Lord and Miller are also repped by Ziffren Brittenham while Davenport is also repped by Hansen Jacobson.

