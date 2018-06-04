Discovery Inks International Deal for PGA Tour Golf Rights

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Justin ThomasPGA Championship golf tournament in Charlotte, USA - 13 Aug 2017Justin Thomas of the US chips out of a sand trap near the sixteenth green during the fourth round of the 99th PGA Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 13 August 2017.
CREDIT: MAURY/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Discovery has inked a long-term international deal for PGA Tour golf rights. The agreement for TV and digital rights to PGA Tour events runs for 12 years. It comes after the U.S. firm made a major statement of intent in live sports with a deal for the Olympic Games rights in Europe between 2018-2024.

The PGA Tour deal is worth $2 billion, according to Bloomberg, which broke the news. Discovery will play coverage of the golf tour, which runs for most of the year, on its linear, digital, and on-demand services.

The company fully owns the Eurosport sports net, which traditionally specialized in second-tier sports such as skiing and cycling but has ramped up ambitions under Discovery’s ownership, notably with the landmark $1.44 billion Olympics deal. As well as the linear service there is an on-demand and streaming service, Eurosport Player, which was central to its Winter Olympics coverage.

As it did with the Olympics, Discovery is expected to sub-license the golf rights in some territories.

Former DirecTV and NBA executive Alex Kaplan, who joined the company last year, will oversee the PGA Tour coverage for Discovery. The deal excludes the U.S. where the Tour runs on network TV on CBS and NBC.

With its lineup of players form around the globe, Discovery CEO David Zaslav said that the golf tour is “the most compelling international sports IP in the world.” Discovery will officially unveil the deal later on Monday.

Popular on Variety

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

More TV

  • Justin ThomasPGA Championship golf tournament in

    Discovery Inks International Deal for PGA Tour Golf Rights

    Discovery has inked a long-term international deal for PGA Tour golf rights. The agreement for TV and digital rights to PGA Tour events runs for 12 years. It comes after the U.S. firm made a major statement of intent in live sports with a deal for the Olympic Games rights in Europe between 2018-2024. The […]

  • Frankie Shaw as Bridgette Bird and

    Frankie Shaw Reveals Roseanne Barr Almost Co-Starred on 'SMILF'

    Discovery has inked a long-term international deal for PGA Tour golf rights. The agreement for TV and digital rights to PGA Tour events runs for 12 years. It comes after the U.S. firm made a major statement of intent in live sports with a deal for the Olympic Games rights in Europe between 2018-2024. The […]

  • Russell T DaviesHay Festival, Powys, Wales,

    'Doctor Who' Writer Russell T. Davies to Pen BBC Family Drama 'Years and Years'

    Discovery has inked a long-term international deal for PGA Tour golf rights. The agreement for TV and digital rights to PGA Tour events runs for 12 years. It comes after the U.S. firm made a major statement of intent in live sports with a deal for the Olympic Games rights in Europe between 2018-2024. The […]

  • William Phipps Dead: Prince Charming Voice

    William Phipps, Sci Fi Actor and Original Voice of Prince Charming, Dies at 96

    Discovery has inked a long-term international deal for PGA Tour golf rights. The agreement for TV and digital rights to PGA Tour events runs for 12 years. It comes after the U.S. firm made a major statement of intent in live sports with a deal for the Olympic Games rights in Europe between 2018-2024. The […]

  • Jenna Elfman as Naomi - Fear

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Jenna Elfman Talks 'Pain and Loss' Naomi Has Faced

    Discovery has inked a long-term international deal for PGA Tour golf rights. The agreement for TV and digital rights to PGA Tour events runs for 12 years. It comes after the U.S. firm made a major statement of intent in live sports with a deal for the Olympic Games rights in Europe between 2018-2024. The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad