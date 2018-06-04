Discovery Inks International Deal for PGA Tour Golf Rights

Discovery has inked a long-term international deal for PGA Tour golf rights. The agreement for TV and digital rights to PGA Tour events runs for 12 years. It comes after the U.S. firm made a major statement of intent in live sports with a deal for the Olympic Games rights in Europe between 2018-2024.

The PGA Tour deal is worth $2 billion, according to Bloomberg, which broke the news. Discovery will play coverage of the golf tour, which runs for most of the year, on its linear, digital, and on-demand services.

The company fully owns the Eurosport sports net, which traditionally specialized in second-tier sports such as skiing and cycling but has ramped up ambitions under Discovery’s ownership, notably with the landmark $1.44 billion Olympics deal. As well as the linear service there is an on-demand and streaming service, Eurosport Player, which was central to its Winter Olympics coverage.

As it did with the Olympics, Discovery is expected to sub-license the golf rights in some territories.

Former DirecTV and NBA executive Alex Kaplan, who joined the company last year, will oversee the PGA Tour coverage for Discovery. The deal excludes the U.S. where the Tour runs on network TV on CBS and NBC.

With its lineup of players form around the globe, Discovery CEO David Zaslav said that the golf tour is “the most compelling international sports IP in the world.” Discovery will officially unveil the deal later on Monday.