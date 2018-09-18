Peter Dinklage Wins Supporting Actor Emmy for ‘Game of Thrones’

Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage took home the award for best supporting actor in a drama series at the Primetime Emmys on Monday.

This year marked Dinklage’s seventh nomination in the category for playing Tyrion Lannister on the hit HBO series and his third win overall. He previously won the award in both 2011 and 2015.

Among those he beat out for the award was his co-star and onscreen brother Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The other actors up for the award were Joseph Fiennes from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” David Harbour from “Stranger Things,” Mandy Patinkin from “Homeland,” and Matt Smith from “The Crown.”

