Peter Alexander Joins NBC’s ‘Today’ as Saturday Co-Anchor

Peter Alexander is taking on more duties at NBC News, joining the network’s “Today” show on Saturdays in addition to keeping his role as White House correspondent.

Alexander joined the morning program Saturday alongside co-anchor Sheinelle Jones and weather anchor Dylan Dryer. He replaces Craig Melvin, who has taken up new duties on the weekday broadcast of NBC’s morning franchise.

Alexander is expected to remain based in Washington, D.C., and will commute to New York each week for the Saturday show. He was welcomed by Jones, Dreyer and “Today” show staff with a montage of early work and was joined on set by his family. He joined NBC News in 2004.

Before NBC News, Alexander worked as the lead reporter and substitute evening anchor at KCPQ-TV in Seattle, and at KHQ-TV in Spokane, WA and WKYT-TV in Lexington KY. He graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

He isn’t the only anchor to take on multiple roles at an intense time for the news business. At CNN, Jim Sciutto, a national security correspondent, recently was named a co-anchor of that network’s mid-morning weekday program. Sciutto is maintaining his coverage area as well. At CBS News, correspondent Vladimir Duthiers was recently named a co-anchor of a new morning program on CBSN, CBS’s streaming-video news hub. He also has other duties within the CBS news operation.