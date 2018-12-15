Pete Davidson Posts Unsettling Message, Deletes Instagram

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson posted a disturbing message Saturday morning stating he doesn’t “want to be on this earth anymore,” then deleted his Instagram account.

In the post, Davidson wrote, “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.” See an image of the message below.

Before his account was deleted, fans and followers had commented with messages of support.

Davidson has been open about his diagnosis with borderline personality disorder (BPD) and the difficulties that poses. Roughly an hour earlier, he had shared a message on the platform praising Kanye West for speaking out about mental health.

Davidson split up with fiancee Ariana Grande in mid-October. Since, he’s posted about being bullied on social media, and at one point indicated he wouldn’t kill himself “no matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me.”

“I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference,” he wrote on Instagram Dec. 3. “Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it is truly mind boggling. I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months.”

“I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” he continued. “I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

Variety reached out to NBC about whether Davidson is scheduled to appear on Dec. 15’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” but they had not responded at the time of publication.

According to TMZ, the NYPD is conducting a wellness check on the comedian.

Machine Gun Kelly posted on Twitter that he was flying to see Davidson.

im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that. — colson (@machinegunkelly) December 15, 2018

Jon Cryer also posted that he had tried to get in touch with Davidson and that he heard he was at “SNL” and “accounted for.”

Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for. We are thinking of you, Pete. You are loved. (And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it’s gonna go apeshit for a little while) https://t.co/erUaTcPSdw — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 15, 2018

