You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pete Davidson Criticized for Insulting Veteran Political Candidate Who Lost Eye to IED

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Pete Davidson has garnered some criticism after insulting a conservative politician who lost an eye during his military service on Saturday’s episode of “SNL.”

Davidson’s segment on Weekend Update kicked off with his first impressions of several midterms candidates, though he didn’t claim to be an expert on the races.

“After I had to move back in with my mom, I started paying attention to them,” he said, likely alluding to his recent split from Ariana Grande. “I realized there are some really gross people running for office this year.”

He went through Rick Scott and Peter King before arriving at Dan Crenshaw. Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, is running for a House seat in Texas.

“This guy’s kind of cool,” he said over laughter from himself and Weekend Update co-host Michael Che. “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie. I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever.”

Republicans took notice at Davidson’s joke and hit back on social media.

Crenshaw himself tweeted about it, writing, “I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee also released a statement condemning Davidson’s actions and calling for an apology from NBC.

“Getting dumped by your pop star girlfriend is no excuse for lashing out at a decorated war hero who lost his eye serving our country. Pete Davidson and NBC should immediately apologize to Dan, and to the millions of veterans and military families who tune in every weekend — because they’re not laughing.”

Newsmax co-host John Cardillo encouraged his followers to reach out to “SNL’s” sponsors to express their disapproval of Davidson’s joke.

Fox News host Tammy Bruce alerted her followers that she would be discussing Davidson’s segment on Sunday’s episode of “The Five.”

Davidson also addressed his split from Grande, who released a surprise single, “Thank U, Next,” just half an hour before “SNL” kicked off.

“I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s okay. She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

Watch the full segment above.

RELATED:

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More TV

  • TBS Mondo Samantha Bee

    'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' Donates Trivia Game App Prize to NAACP (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pete Davidson has garnered some criticism after insulting a conservative politician who lost an eye during his military service on Saturday’s episode of “SNL.” Davidson’s segment on Weekend Update kicked off with his first impressions of several midterms candidates, though he didn’t claim to be an expert on the races. “After I had to move back […]

  • Pete Davidson Faces Republican Backlash, Talks

    Pete Davidson Criticized for Insulting Veteran Political Candidate Who Lost Eye to IED

    Pete Davidson has garnered some criticism after insulting a conservative politician who lost an eye during his military service on Saturday’s episode of “SNL.” Davidson’s segment on Weekend Update kicked off with his first impressions of several midterms candidates, though he didn’t claim to be an expert on the races. “After I had to move back […]

  • Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello Wins Big at MTV EMAs

    Pete Davidson has garnered some criticism after insulting a conservative politician who lost an eye during his military service on Saturday’s episode of “SNL.” Davidson’s segment on Weekend Update kicked off with his first impressions of several midterms candidates, though he didn’t claim to be an expert on the races. “After I had to move back […]

  • Variety Midterm Election Special Coverage Illustration

    Fox News, CNN, MSNBC Shake Up Sunday Schedules for Midterms Coverage

    Pete Davidson has garnered some criticism after insulting a conservative politician who lost an eye during his military service on Saturday’s episode of “SNL.” Davidson’s segment on Weekend Update kicked off with his first impressions of several midterms candidates, though he didn’t claim to be an expert on the races. “After I had to move back […]

  • Kenya Barris Path to Parity

    Kenya Barris Talks Netflix Plans, #MeToo and His Unusual Career Path at USC Comedy Festival

    Pete Davidson has garnered some criticism after insulting a conservative politician who lost an eye during his military service on Saturday’s episode of “SNL.” Davidson’s segment on Weekend Update kicked off with his first impressions of several midterms candidates, though he didn’t claim to be an expert on the races. “After I had to move back […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad