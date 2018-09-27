Pete Davidson Slams Chevy Chase for ‘SNL’ Diss, Calls Him ‘Racist’

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson had some choice words for Chevy Chase when it came to Chase’s comments about the sketch show.

“He’s a f—ing douchebag. F— Chevy Chase. I hate that dude,” the “SNL” actor said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Monday. “He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person, and I don’t like him…F— him…He’s a putz. I don’t like him.”

The response comes on the heels of Chase’s own comments about the current cast of “SNL,” in which he criticized the show’s humor, along with its creator and executive producer, Lorne Michaels.

“I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f—ing believe it,” Chase told the Washington Post. “That means a whole generation of s—heads laughs at the worst f—ing humor in the world. You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse s— than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.”

Chase was part of the original “SNL” cast starting in 1975. However, Davidson pointed out, he has not landed many roles in recent years, and former co-workers have complained about his behavior in the past.

“What has he done since ’83? Nothing,” Davidson said. “He had a really big career but then it stopped because everybody realized he’s a jerk off.”

Davidson also came to the defense of Michaels, crediting him with giving Chase a career.

“It’s just disrespectful to Lorn too, a guy who gave you a career,” he said. “No matter how big you get, you can’t forget what that guy did for you.”

Other topics of the interview included Davidson’s decision to enter rehab in 2016 as well as the details of his relationship with pop-star Ariana Grande. “SNL” is set to premiere its 44th season Sept. 29.