You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pete Davidson Slams Chevy Chase for ‘SNL’ Diss, Calls Him ‘Racist’

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pete Davidson Chevy Chase
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson had some choice words for Chevy Chase when it came to Chase’s comments about the sketch show.

“He’s a f—ing douchebag. F— Chevy Chase. I hate that dude,” the “SNL” actor said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Monday. “He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person, and I don’t like him…F— him…He’s a putz. I don’t like him.”

The response comes on the heels of Chase’s own comments about the current cast of “SNL,” in which he criticized the show’s humor, along with its creator and executive producer, Lorne Michaels.

“I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f—ing believe it,” Chase told the Washington Post. “That means a whole generation of s—heads laughs at the worst f—ing humor in the world. You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse s— than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.”

Chase was part of the original “SNL” cast starting in 1975. However, Davidson pointed out, he has not landed many roles in recent years, and former co-workers have complained about his behavior in the past.

“What has he done since ’83? Nothing,” Davidson said. “He had a really big career but then it stopped because everybody realized he’s a jerk off.”

Davidson also came to the defense of Michaels, crediting him with giving Chase a career.

“It’s just disrespectful to Lorn too, a guy who gave you a career,” he said. “No matter how big you get, you can’t forget what that guy did for you.”

Other topics of the interview included Davidson’s decision to enter rehab in 2016 as well as the details of his relationship with pop-star Ariana Grande. “SNL” is set to premiere its 44th season Sept. 29.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • Pete Davidson Chevy Chase

    Pete Davidson Slams Chevy Chase for 'SNL' Diss, Calls Him 'Racist'

    “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson had some choice words for Chevy Chase when it came to Chase’s comments about the sketch show. “He’s a f—ing douchebag. F— Chevy Chase. I hate that dude,” the “SNL” actor said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Monday. “He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person, and I don’t […]

  • NFL Network Thursday Night Football on

    TV News Roundup: Fox News, Fox Sports Team Up for 'Thursday Night Football' Pregame Show

    “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson had some choice words for Chevy Chase when it came to Chase’s comments about the sketch show. “He’s a f—ing douchebag. F— Chevy Chase. I hate that dude,” the “SNL” actor said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Monday. “He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person, and I don’t […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    ReFrame Calls for First-Ever Television ReFrame Stamp Submissions

    “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson had some choice words for Chevy Chase when it came to Chase’s comments about the sketch show. “He’s a f—ing douchebag. F— Chevy Chase. I hate that dude,” the “SNL” actor said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Monday. “He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person, and I don’t […]

  • Mindy Kaling TCA

    Mindy Kaling on Gender Parity in Hollywood: 'I’ve Seen an Enormous Amount Of Change'

    “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson had some choice words for Chevy Chase when it came to Chase’s comments about the sketch show. “He’s a f—ing douchebag. F— Chevy Chase. I hate that dude,” the “SNL” actor said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Monday. “He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person, and I don’t […]

  • GOD FRIENDED ME stars Brandon Micheal

    TV Review: 'God Friended Me'

    “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson had some choice words for Chevy Chase when it came to Chase’s comments about the sketch show. “He’s a f—ing douchebag. F— Chevy Chase. I hate that dude,” the “SNL” actor said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Monday. “He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person, and I don’t […]

  • LaMonica Garrett The Monitor

    LaMonica Garrett Joins 'Arrowverse' Crossover 'Elseworlds'

    “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson had some choice words for Chevy Chase when it came to Chase’s comments about the sketch show. “He’s a f—ing douchebag. F— Chevy Chase. I hate that dude,” the “SNL” actor said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Monday. “He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person, and I don’t […]

  • Gaumont's Animated Comedy Bionic Max Gets

    Gaumont's Animated Comedy 'Bionic Max' Gets Greenlit by France's Gulli (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson had some choice words for Chevy Chase when it came to Chase’s comments about the sketch show. “He’s a f—ing douchebag. F— Chevy Chase. I hate that dude,” the “SNL” actor said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Monday. “He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person, and I don’t […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad