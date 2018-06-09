TBS Cancels ‘People of Earth’ After Two Seasons

TBS has pulled the plug on comedy “People of Earth” after two seasons.

The Turner cabler had renewed the Wyatt Cenac starrer last September for a third season. But series creator David Jenkins broke the news of the cancellation via Twitter on Friday. TBS reps could not immediately be reached for comment early Saturday.

“People of Earth” wrapped its second season last fall. The single-camera laffer, from Conan O’Brien’s Conaco production banner and Warner Horizon Television, revolved around a support group in upstate New York for survivors of alien abductions. Luka Jones, Alice Wetterlund, Michael Cassidy, and Tracee Chimo also starred.

TBS has been on a hot streak the past two years as it revved up its original comedy series slate. “People of Earth” is the first TBS original to get the ax since “Angie Tribeca” launched in 2016.

“Thank you to everyone who was a fan of the show and enjoyed its gentle, amiable sci-fi weirdness,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter. “It was an honor sharing this show with you. Let’s do it again soon.”

Jenkins, O’Brien, Norm Hiscock, Greg Daniels, Dan Halstead, and Conaco’s David Kissinger and Jeff Ross were exec producers of “People of Earth.”