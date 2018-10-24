Amazon Orders Pilot for Adaptation of U.K. Series ‘People Just Do Nothing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon has handed out a pilot order for a comedy based on the UK series “People Just Do Nothing,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The untitled, half-hour project is a mockumentary following a group of working class DJs and their friends in a town called North Las Vegas: a land of mini malls and vast parking lots, where the lights of The Strip act as a beacon of fame and glory that’s just out of reach. The series tracks their stumbling ambitions, and explores how relationships between friends and family evolve as the reality of peoples’ dreams starts to hit.

Mehar Sethi is the writer and executive producer on the project. Sethi has previously worked on shows like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “BoJack Horseman,” “The Cleveland Show,” and “The Mick.”

Hugo Chegwin, Steve Stamp, Asim Chaudhry and Allan Mustafa–creators, stars, and executive producers of “People Just Do Nothing”–will also executive produce. Chris Storer and Ash Atalla will executive producec for Roughcut TV, with Storer also attached to direct. Amazon Studios and Roughcut TV will produce.

“People Just Do Nothing” launched its first season in 2014. The fourth aired last year, with the fifth and final season set to air later this year. It won the BAFTA Award in 2017 for best scripted comedy series and has won multiple Royal Television Society Awards.

Storer is repped by UTA, Kaplan Perrone, and Paul Hastings. Sethi is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn.