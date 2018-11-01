Showtime Orders ‘Penny Dreadful’ Follow Up ‘City of Angels’

Showtime has ordered a new installment of the drama series “Penny Dreadful,” the premium cabler announced Thursday.

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” is set in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social tension. Rooted in the conflict between characters connected to the deity Santa Muerte and others allied with the Devil, the new series will explore a mix of the supernatural and the reality of the time period.

“Penny Dreadful” creator, writer, and executive producer John Logan will return in those same roles for “City of Angels.” Michael Aguilar will also join as an executive producer. Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris of Neal Street Productions will also executive producec, with James Bagley co-executive producing. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce.

Production is slated to begin in 2019. At this time, none of the cast members from the original series are attached.

“We were so thrilled when John Logan came to us with this wildly original take on the Penny Dreadful mythology that explores both the human spirit and the spirit world here in California,” said Gary Levine, president of programming for Showtime. “’Penny Dreadful City of Angels’ promises to be an extraordinary saga of familial love set against the terrifying monsters that are around us and within us.

“Penny Dreadful” premiered in 2014 and ran for three seasons on Showtime. Set in Victorian-era England, the series 13 Emmy nominations in total, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for lead actress Eva Green.

“’Penny Dreadful City of Angels’ will have a social consciousness and historical awareness that we chose not to explore in the ‘Penny Dreadful’ London storylines,” Logan said. “We will now be grappling with specific historical and real world political, religious, social and racial issues. In 1938, Los Angeles was facing some hard questions about its future and its soul. Our characters must do the same. There are no easy answers. There are only powerful questions and arresting moral challenges. As always in the world of ‘Penny Dreadful,’ there are no heroes or villains in this world, only protagonists and antagonists; complicated and conflicted characters living on the fulcrum of moral choice.”