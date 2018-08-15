You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Peaky Blinders’ Case Study, Hosted by Jamie Glazebrook, To Open 1st London TV Pitchbox

Online platform Filmarket Hub, Raindance Film Festival organize the TV drama pitching event

CREDIT: Katie Swinden

Jamie Glazebrook, executive producer of BBC drama “Peaky Blinders,” will host a case study on the hit TV series, as the opening act of the 1st London TV Pitchbox, a pitching event dedicated to British drama series in development.

Fruit of a partnership between the Raindance Film Festival and online platform Filmarket Hub, London TV Pitchbox takes place Sept. 28 at The Century Club, as part of the Raindance Industry Forum.

Executives from companies such as Sky, Entertainment One, Red Arrow Studios, UKTV and Virgin Media have confirmed they will attend to field the showcased series projects.

The call for projects is still open, ends Aug. 22.

From submitted projects, seven will be selected to be pitched to senior TV executives and commissioners. The pitching session will be followed by a networking lunch, for projects’ representatives and company executives.

The event aims to replicate the established Madrid TV Pitchbox, where last December seven curated Spanish drama series were showcased in front of executives from companies such as Amazon Prime Video, Atresmedia, HBO España, Mediaset España, Movistar + and RTVE.

Related

Following the same format, the selected projects for London TV Pitchbox will have seven minutes to be pitched, with visuals, to attendee companies.

Also creative director at “Peaky Blinders’”s Caryn Mandabach Productions, Glazebrook will offer attendee creators and executives at London TV Pitchbox the opportunity to know first-hand the development and production keys to success of the crime drama set in 1920s Birmingham, which has been commissioned for a fourth and fifth season by the BBC.

Filmarket Hub, a pioneering online marketplace for films and series in development, matches international projects with producers, TV broadcasters, OTT services, sales agents and distributors. It boasts more than 12,000 users from Europe and Latin America.

It also organizes pitching events under the Pitchbox brand for film and TV series in Barcelona and Madrid and one for genre feature projects at the Sitges Intl. Film Festival of Catalonia, godfathered last year by Guillermo del Toro and this October by Ron Pearlman.

London TV Pitchbox marks a first step in the international expansion of Filmarket Hub events. The company also aims to celebrate a first TV Pitchbox focused on Latin American series in Mexico in 2019.

“With the London TV Pitchbox we are looking for consolidation in the U.K.. We are more than happy to have Raindance as a partner, the synergies between us are strong since both aim to support the best emerging talent. I can’t imagine a better venue to celebrate our first British event,” said Filmarket Hub co-founder Bernardo Gómez.

“Raindance is committed to provide its members and attendees with opportunities to develop, showcase and get feedback on their film projects, and we’re looking forward to expand to TV projects thanks to Filmarket Hub,” said Raindance founding director Elliot Grove.

The Raindance Film Festival, the largest independent film festival in the U.K., celebrates its 26th edition over Sept. 26-Oct. 7, based in London’s West End.

