PBS Names Perry Simon Programming Chief

PBS has named Perry Simon has been named chief programming executive and general manager, general audience programming. In his new role, Simon will oversee all non-children’s programming for the public broadcaster.

Simon was general manager of BBC America from 2010 to 2015. There he commissioned original programming such as the science-fiction drama “Orphan Black,” and worked on several U.S.-U.K. co-productions such as co-productions, including “Luther,” “The Hour” and “Broadchurch.” He most recently served as managing director of Vulcan Productions, producing feature documentaries. He began his career at NBC, where he rose to executive vice president in charge of primetime scheduling.

“High-quality content is at the core of our work at PBS,” said PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger. “Perry brings a breadth of media experience, including leadership roles at BBC and Vulcan Productions — two of our longstanding partners who share a commitment to educational and informative content. He is an innovative leader who will work closely with our extraordinary team at PBS, as well as producers and partners across the public television system, to deliver on our mission of service to the American people.”

Simon will officially step into his new role in February. He replaces Beth Hoppe, who in Ferbuary left PBS to join ABC as senior vice president for long-form programming.