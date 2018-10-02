PBS, CBS, HBO, CNN Garner Big Wins in 39th News and Documentary Emmy Awards

PBS CBS and HBO took home the most wins in the 39th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Award, awarded Monday night by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

PBS took home seven awards, while CBS and HBO each won six. CNN and CNN International each won three

“I’m particularly proud to be here for tonight’s celebration of News and Documentaries, given the intersection at which we find journalism and political discourse these days,” said Terry O’Reilly, Chairman, NATAS, in a statement. “At a time when some seek to perpetuate politically useful falsehoods in the furtherance of partisan ideology, we have never needed our nation’s journalists and documentarians more.”

The event was attended by more than 1,000 television and news media industry executives, news and documentary producers and journalists. Awards were presented in 49 categories.

HBO’s “Vice News Tonight” won four awards, CBS’ “60 Minutes” won three, and A&E’s “Life, Animated” won three.

Regional reporting winners were KNXV of Phoenix, Arizona, and WPLG of Miami, Florida.