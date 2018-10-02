You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

PBS, CBS, HBO, CNN Garner Big Wins in 39th News and Documentary Emmy Awards

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
A Man Walks Into the Cnn Center in Atlanta Georgia Usa 26 August 2014 Multiple Media Outlets Are Reporting That Turner Broadcasting Which Includes Multiple Networks Including Cnn and Headline News Are Expecting Major Job Cuts Through Both Buyouts and Layoffs the Network Announced Today a Voluntary Buyout Program For About Six Percent of Hits U S -based Employees United States AtlantaUsa Media Cnn Job Cuts - Aug 2014
CREDIT: Erik S. Lesser/Epa/REX/Shutterst
PBS CBS and HBO took home the most wins in the 39th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Award, awarded Monday night by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.
PBS took home seven awards, while CBS and HBO each won six. CNN and CNN International each won three
“I’m particularly proud to be here for tonight’s celebration of News and Documentaries, given the intersection at which we find journalism and political discourse these days,” said Terry O’Reilly, Chairman, NATAS, in a statement. “At a time when some seek to perpetuate politically useful falsehoods in the furtherance of partisan ideology, we have never needed our nation’s journalists and documentarians more.”
The event was attended by more than 1,000 television and news media industry executives, news and documentary producers and journalists.  Awards were presented in 49 categories.
HBO’s “Vice News Tonight” won four awards, CBS’ “60 Minutes” won three, and A&E’s “Life, Animated” won three.
Regional reporting winners were KNXV of Phoenix, Arizona, and WPLG of Miami, Florida.
A complete list of the 39th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Award recipients is available on the National Academy’s web site at http://www.emmyonline.tv.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    PBS, CBS, HBO, CNN Garner Big Wins in 39th News and Documentary Emmy Awards

    PBS CBS and HBO took home the most wins in the 39th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Award, awarded Monday night by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. PBS took home seven awards, while CBS and HBO […]

  • trevor noah the daily show

    Viacom's Comedy Central to Launch in France

    PBS CBS and HBO took home the most wins in the 39th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Award, awarded Monday night by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. PBS took home seven awards, while CBS and HBO […]

  • Amazon Prime

    Amazon Greenlights German Franchise-Based 'Bibi & Tina' Series

    PBS CBS and HBO took home the most wins in the 39th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Award, awarded Monday night by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. PBS took home seven awards, while CBS and HBO […]

  • Jennifer Salke Amazon

    Amazon Orders Female-Driven Fantasy Series 'The Wheel of Time'

    PBS CBS and HBO took home the most wins in the 39th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Award, awarded Monday night by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. PBS took home seven awards, while CBS and HBO […]

  • Neil Gaiman

    Neil Gaiman Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios

    PBS CBS and HBO took home the most wins in the 39th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Award, awarded Monday night by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. PBS took home seven awards, while CBS and HBO […]

  • Bear Grylls Mark Burnett

    MGM’s ‘Eco-Challenge’ With Bear Grylls Lands at Amazon

    PBS CBS and HBO took home the most wins in the 39th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Award, awarded Monday night by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. PBS took home seven awards, while CBS and HBO […]

  • Gene Wilder Appreciation Comic Genius Blazing

    What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in October 2018

    PBS CBS and HBO took home the most wins in the 39th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Award, awarded Monday night by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. PBS took home seven awards, while CBS and HBO […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad