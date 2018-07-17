TV News Roundup: Paramount Network Sets Paul Walker Documentary Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, OWN launches a new podcast, while Paramount Network teases the premiere of upcoming doc, “I Am Paul Walker.”

EVENTS

The first-ever Adult Swim Festival has announced headliners for the event featuring music, comedy, gaming, food, and more at the Row DTLA on Oct. 6-7. The lineup features Run The Jewels, Hannibal Buress, Flying Lotus, and Thundercat. T-Pain will also be performing tracks from “Freaknik: The Musical” for Preview Night on Oct. 5. Tickets for Preview Night, Single Day, and Weekend passes will go on-sale Friday, July 20 at 12 p.m. PT at AdultSwimFestival.com. Fans at Comic-Con this weekend can also snag tickets on-site at the Adult Swim camp store with no fees while supplies last.

DATES

OWN is launching a podcast version of the Emmy-nominated “Oprah’s Master Class” on Apple Podcasts. Featuring the series’ most popular interviews with actors, musicians, public figures, and athletes sharing their greatest life lessons, the podcast will officially debut on Thursday, July 19 with Jay-Z. Beginning the week of July 22, a new episode of the podcast will be available every Thursday. Upcoming guests through August 30 include Alicia Keys, Justin Timberlake, Shaquille O’Neal, Reba McEntire, Steve Harvey, and Lynn Whitfield.

Paramount Network is set to air a documentary celebrating the life of the late Paul Walker on Saturday, August 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. “I Am Paul Walker” features family footage and interviews with Walker’s family and friends including “Fast and Furious” franchise co-star Tyrese Gibson and director Rob Cohen, “Running Scared” director Wayne Kramer, both of Walker’s parents, his brothers, and his sister.

“Saturday Night Live’s” Kenan Thompson will host the season 9 premiere of BYUtv’s sketch comedy series “Studio C” at a live event at Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom on Aug. 24. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

HONORS

The Center of Communication will honor David Nevins, President and CEO, Showtime Networks Inc., at its annual luncheon at New York’s Pierre Hotel on September 27. Each year, the Center presents its Frank Stanton Award for Excellence in Communication to a leading media innovator. Under his leaderhsip, Showtime launched “Homeland,” “Billions,” “The Affair,” “Ray Donovan, “Patrick Melrose,” “SMILF,” “House of Lies,” “Shameless,” “The Circus,” “The Chi,” and “Twin Peaks.” “We are so thrilled to honor such a talented executive who embodies the Center’s commitment to diversity and quality in all genres. From drama to comedy to documentary, under David’s guidance, Showtime has it all,” Center for Communication Chairman David J. Barrett said.