Paul McCartney Joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke (Watch)

By
Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

Debra's Most Recent Stories

View All

Yes, he can drive his car.

Paul McCartney took the driver’s seat — and the passenger seat — in the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke,” which aired as part of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which is airing this week from London.

The Beatle swapped seats with Corden as they harmonized their way through a catalog of his greatest hits, from “Baby You Can Drive My Car” to “Penny Lane” to “Let It Be” to “Blackbird,” as well as his new song, “Come On to Me.”

McCartney took Corden on a guided tour of his hometown of Liverpool (“I don’t know Liverpool that well,” quipped Corden), as he pointed out local landmarks like the church where he was a choir boy, the Penny Lane street sign (where McCartney added his autograph), and of course the barber shop (where they snapped the first of many selfies). Crowds gathered wherever they went, shaking hands, asking for autographs and often overcome with emotion at seeing McCartney in person.

Their conversation got emotional as McCartney recounted a dream he’d had where his mother reassured him everything was going to be OK. “Just let it be,” he said she told him in the dream — which of course then inspired the famous song. Their duet left Corden in tears: “That’s the power of music,” said McCartney. “It’s weird how it can do that to you.”

Related

Then they pulled up at the home where he lived during his late teen years, and where he and John Lennon wrote their hit songs.

“Hi, I’m Paul McCartney,” he said (needlessly) introducing himself to the homeowner.

As he led Corden through the home (even sitting down at the piano to sing “When I’m 64”), he told Corden how his father had critiqued “She Loves You,” suggesting they replace the “yeah, yeah, yeahs” with “yes, yes, yes.”

After getting back in the car — where Corden tried out a few classic Beatles looks, from the moptop wig to the Sgt. Pepper uniforms — they ended up at a pub. “We’re going to give the locals the surprise of their life,” teased Corden.

Corden, who installed himself behind the bar, encouraged patrons to try out the jukebox — and then a curtain dropped, revealing McCartney on a stage with a band. They cycled through “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Love Me Do” and “Back the USSR,” as onlookers filled the pub.

McCartney invited Corden onstage for the final song “Hey, Jude” — which left all in attendance a bit overcome as they joined in a singalong on the final chorus. Said Corden, “I think this is an afternoon none of us will forget.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • Carpool Karaoke in London with Paul

    Paul McCartney Joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke (Watch)

    Yes, he can drive his car. Paul McCartney took the driver’s seat — and the passenger seat — in the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke,” which aired as part of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which is airing this week from London. The Beatle swapped seats with Corden as they harmonized their way […]

  • Dear White People Netflix

    'Dear White People' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

    Yes, he can drive his car. Paul McCartney took the driver’s seat — and the passenger seat — in the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke,” which aired as part of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which is airing this week from London. The Beatle swapped seats with Corden as they harmonized their way […]

  • ROSEANNE - "Netflix & Pill" -

    'Roseanne' Spinoff 'The Conners' Ordered by ABC

    Yes, he can drive his car. Paul McCartney took the driver’s seat — and the passenger seat — in the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke,” which aired as part of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which is airing this week from London. The Beatle swapped seats with Corden as they harmonized their way […]

  • Charles Krauthammer Weeks to Live

    Charles Krauthammer, Columnist and Fox News Commentator, Dies at 68

    Yes, he can drive his car. Paul McCartney took the driver’s seat — and the passenger seat — in the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke,” which aired as part of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which is airing this week from London. The Beatle swapped seats with Corden as they harmonized their way […]

  • 'Better Call Saul': Rhea Seehorn, Vince

    'Better Call Saul': 10 Things We Learned About Season 4 From the AMC Summit Panel

    Yes, he can drive his car. Paul McCartney took the driver’s seat — and the passenger seat — in the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke,” which aired as part of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which is airing this week from London. The Beatle swapped seats with Corden as they harmonized their way […]

  • Steven S. DeKnight Pacific Rim 2

    'Daredevil' EP Steven S. DeKnight Signs Netflix Deal

    Yes, he can drive his car. Paul McCartney took the driver’s seat — and the passenger seat — in the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke,” which aired as part of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which is airing this week from London. The Beatle swapped seats with Corden as they harmonized their way […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad