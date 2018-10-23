You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Domestic TV Chief Paul Franklin to Retire

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CBS TV
CREDIT: CBS TV

Paul Franklin is set to retire as president of CBS Television Distribution after two and a half years in the post.

CBS is expected to reorganize its content distribution arm to put oversight of domestic syndication under international sales chief Armando Nunez, who is now president and CEO of CBS Studios International. CBS declined to elaborate.

Franklin joined CBS in July 2016 after a 28-year run with 20th Century Fox’s Twentieth Television arm.

“I tried to retire once before, but failed,” Franklin said. “I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work at CBS and lead the top syndicator in the business. CBS has been a highlight of my career, and I am proud to have kept us on top. I’ve worked in this industry I love for more than three decades, but now it feels like the right time to retire and finally have time to spend with my family, watch my son play college baseball and pursue some personal goals.”

Nunez previously had oversight of domestic and international distribution prior to Franklin’s arrival. CBS Domestic TV last month launched the Vivica A. Fox-hosted talk show “Face the Truth,” which has delivered respectable ratings in a tough climate for new daytime TV series.

“Throughout his career, Paul has been a well-liked, well-respected executive and he will retire with an accomplished track record of leadership and successful sales campaigns,” said Joe Ianniello, president and acting CEO of CBS Corp. “At CBS, he kept our syndication division on top while smartly positioning us for the future with deals to extend key talent and franchise series.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • CBS TV

    CBS Domestic TV Chief Paul Franklin to Retire

    Paul Franklin is set to retire as president of CBS Television Distribution after two and a half years in the post. CBS is expected to reorganize its content distribution arm to put oversight of domestic syndication under international sales chief Armando Nunez, who is now president and CEO of CBS Studios International. CBS declined to […]

  • Hulu Adds Starz as Add-On Option

    Hulu Adds Starz as Add-On Option to Streaming Plans

    Paul Franklin is set to retire as president of CBS Television Distribution after two and a half years in the post. CBS is expected to reorganize its content distribution arm to put oversight of domestic syndication under international sales chief Armando Nunez, who is now president and CEO of CBS Studios International. CBS declined to […]

  • George McTeague Named Senior VP of

    George McTeague Named Senior VP of Development at Optomen Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paul Franklin is set to retire as president of CBS Television Distribution after two and a half years in the post. CBS is expected to reorganize its content distribution arm to put oversight of domestic syndication under international sales chief Armando Nunez, who is now president and CEO of CBS Studios International. CBS declined to […]

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly Sparks Backlash With 'Blackface' Comments

    Paul Franklin is set to retire as president of CBS Television Distribution after two and a half years in the post. CBS is expected to reorganize its content distribution arm to put oversight of domestic syndication under international sales chief Armando Nunez, who is now president and CEO of CBS Studios International. CBS declined to […]

  • 'The Crown' Season 3 Adds Emerald

    'The Crown' Season 3 Adds Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles

    Paul Franklin is set to retire as president of CBS Television Distribution after two and a half years in the post. CBS is expected to reorganize its content distribution arm to put oversight of domestic syndication under international sales chief Armando Nunez, who is now president and CEO of CBS Studios International. CBS declined to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad