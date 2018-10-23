CBS Domestic TV Chief Paul Franklin to Retire

Paul Franklin is set to retire as president of CBS Television Distribution after two and a half years in the post.

CBS is expected to reorganize its content distribution arm to put oversight of domestic syndication under international sales chief Armando Nunez, who is now president and CEO of CBS Studios International. CBS declined to elaborate.

Franklin joined CBS in July 2016 after a 28-year run with 20th Century Fox’s Twentieth Television arm.

“I tried to retire once before, but failed,” Franklin said. “I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work at CBS and lead the top syndicator in the business. CBS has been a highlight of my career, and I am proud to have kept us on top. I’ve worked in this industry I love for more than three decades, but now it feels like the right time to retire and finally have time to spend with my family, watch my son play college baseball and pursue some personal goals.”

Nunez previously had oversight of domestic and international distribution prior to Franklin’s arrival. CBS Domestic TV last month launched the Vivica A. Fox-hosted talk show “Face the Truth,” which has delivered respectable ratings in a tough climate for new daytime TV series.

“Throughout his career, Paul has been a well-liked, well-respected executive and he will retire with an accomplished track record of leadership and successful sales campaigns,” said Joe Ianniello, president and acting CEO of CBS Corp. “At CBS, he kept our syndication division on top while smartly positioning us for the future with deals to extend key talent and franchise series.”