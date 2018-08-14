Patrick Dempsey to Star in ‘Devils’ for Sky Italia, Lux Vide

Patrick Dempsey is set to head up an international cast for Sky Italia and Lux Vide’s financial thriller “Devils.” The 10-part series, based on a novel by Guido Maria Brera, is expected to shoot in London and Rome for 24 weeks starting in September. Italian actor Alessandro Borghi also stars.

Set in the London office of a big U.S. bank, “Devils” sees Borghi play the ruthless head of trading from Italy, welcomed and introduced to the world of finance by Dempsey’s bank CEO. When the Italian ends up involved in an intercontinental financial war rocking Europe, he will have to choose whether to ally himself with his mentor or fight him.

Dempsey is best known for his long-running role in ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” for which he received two Golden Globe nominations. Borghi was most recently seen in Netflix’s first Italian-language original series, “Suburra.”

Veteran British television and film director Nick Hurran will serve as showrunner on the series as well as directing alongside Italian director Jan Michelini. The cast also includes Laia Costa, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen.

“When Sky started with its first original productions, we set ourselves a mission to enter unchartered territory and keep innovating,” said Nils Hartmann, head of Sky Italia Original Productions. “As we announce this new project, we are well aware and thrilled about the fact that we are still headed in that direction.”

The English-language show marks the first collaboration between Sky and Italian production company Lux Vide and is made in association with Orange Studio. Sky Vision will handle international distribution, the first Sky Italia original production for which it has done so.

