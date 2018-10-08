Patricia Heaton to Star in Multi-Cam Comedy Series at CBS

Patricia Heaton is returning to CBS.

The former “Everybody Loves Raymond” star, fresh off her recent starring gig on ABC’s “The Middle,” is set to star in and executive produce a multi-camera comedy that has received a series commitment at CBS.

Titled “Carol’s Second Act,” the series follows mom Carol Chambers who, after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a unique second act by deciding to become a doctor.

The series hails from writers and executive producers Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins. In addition, Adam Griffin, David Hunt, and Rebecca Stay of Heaton’s FourBoys Entertainment will executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment. CBS Television Studios will produce. In August, Heaton and FourBoys signed a pod deal with CBS TV Studios.

Halpern and Haskins most recently worked on ABC shows like “The Mayor,” “Black-ish,” and “Imaginary Mary.” The duo also co-created the ABC series “Trophy Wife,” which starred Malin Akerman and Marcia Gay Harden. They are repped by UTA and Rise Management.

Heaton starred as Frankie Heck on “The Middle” throughout its nine season run. No word on if she will appear in the Eden Sher-based spinoff currently in the works at ABC. Heaton also won two Emmy awards for her time on “Everybody Loves Raymond” and was nominated seven times total. She is repped by UTA, LINK Entertainment, The Artists Partnership and Skryzniarz and Mallean.

