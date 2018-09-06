‘Party of Five’ Reboot Scores Freeform Pilot Order

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Columbia TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The planned reboot of “Party of Five” at Freeform has been given a formal pilot order, Variety has confirmed.

The new series would feature an immigration twist and would follow the Buendias siblings, whose parents are unexpectedly deported to Mexico. The original series followed the five Salinger siblings who must band together after their parents died in a car accident. It ran for six seasons and over 140 episodes on Fox from 1994-2000.

The new series hails from original “Party of Five” creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman. Keyser and Lippman will serve as writers and executive producers. Michal Zebede will write and co-executive produce. Rodrigo Garcia is set to direct and also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce. Freeform had previously given the project a put pilot commitment back in January.

This is the latest pilot order for Freeform in recent months. As Variety exclusively reported in July, the network gave a pilot order to the drama “Breckman Rodeo” from writer Steve Lerner and executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. Freeform is also developing a series based on Jasmin Rosemberg’s 2008 book “How the Other Half Hamptons” and the detective series “Pippa Smith: Grown-Up Detective” hailing from creators Siobhan Thompson and Rebecca Drysdale.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of the “Party of Five” pilot order.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More TV

  • 'Party of Five' Reboot Scores Freeform

    'Party of Five' Reboot Scores Freeform Pilot Order

    The planned reboot of “Party of Five” at Freeform has been given a formal pilot order, Variety has confirmed. The new series would feature an immigration twist and would follow the Buendias siblings, whose parents are unexpectedly deported to Mexico. The original series followed the five Salinger siblings who must band together after their parents died […]

  • High School Musical 4 casting

    'High School Musical' TV Series Reveals Plot, Character Details

    The planned reboot of “Party of Five” at Freeform has been given a formal pilot order, Variety has confirmed. The new series would feature an immigration twist and would follow the Buendias siblings, whose parents are unexpectedly deported to Mexico. The original series followed the five Salinger siblings who must band together after their parents died […]

  • Burt Reynolds Actor At The Dorchester

    Burt Reynolds, Star of 'Deliverance,' 'Smokey and the Bandit,' Dies at 82

    The planned reboot of “Party of Five” at Freeform has been given a formal pilot order, Variety has confirmed. The new series would feature an immigration twist and would follow the Buendias siblings, whose parents are unexpectedly deported to Mexico. The original series followed the five Salinger siblings who must band together after their parents died […]

  • Kidding A Million Little Things Sorry

    TV's Death Obsession: 'Sorry for Your Loss,' 'Kidding,' 'A Million Little Things'

    The planned reboot of “Party of Five” at Freeform has been given a formal pilot order, Variety has confirmed. The new series would feature an immigration twist and would follow the Buendias siblings, whose parents are unexpectedly deported to Mexico. The original series followed the five Salinger siblings who must band together after their parents died […]

  • Kimberly Hebert Gregory Carl Lumbly Curtiss

    'The Chi' Casts Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Carl Lumbly, Curtiss Cook for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

    The planned reboot of “Party of Five” at Freeform has been given a formal pilot order, Variety has confirmed. The new series would feature an immigration twist and would follow the Buendias siblings, whose parents are unexpectedly deported to Mexico. The original series followed the five Salinger siblings who must band together after their parents died […]

  • Insecure

    'Insecure,' 'Ballers' Renewed by HBO

    The planned reboot of “Party of Five” at Freeform has been given a formal pilot order, Variety has confirmed. The new series would feature an immigration twist and would follow the Buendias siblings, whose parents are unexpectedly deported to Mexico. The original series followed the five Salinger siblings who must band together after their parents died […]

  • Parts Unknown Lagos Episode

    'Parts Unknown' Crew Shares How Show Shaped Its Vision

    The planned reboot of “Party of Five” at Freeform has been given a formal pilot order, Variety has confirmed. The new series would feature an immigration twist and would follow the Buendias siblings, whose parents are unexpectedly deported to Mexico. The original series followed the five Salinger siblings who must band together after their parents died […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad