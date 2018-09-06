‘Party of Five’ Reboot Scores Freeform Pilot Order

The planned reboot of “Party of Five” at Freeform has been given a formal pilot order, Variety has confirmed.

The new series would feature an immigration twist and would follow the Buendias siblings, whose parents are unexpectedly deported to Mexico. The original series followed the five Salinger siblings who must band together after their parents died in a car accident. It ran for six seasons and over 140 episodes on Fox from 1994-2000.

The new series hails from original “Party of Five” creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman. Keyser and Lippman will serve as writers and executive producers. Michal Zebede will write and co-executive produce. Rodrigo Garcia is set to direct and also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce. Freeform had previously given the project a put pilot commitment back in January.

This is the latest pilot order for Freeform in recent months. As Variety exclusively reported in July, the network gave a pilot order to the drama “Breckman Rodeo” from writer Steve Lerner and executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. Freeform is also developing a series based on Jasmin Rosemberg’s 2008 book “How the Other Half Hamptons” and the detective series “Pippa Smith: Grown-Up Detective” hailing from creators Siobhan Thompson and Rebecca Drysdale.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of the “Party of Five” pilot order.