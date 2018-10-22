You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Freeform’s ‘Party of Five’ Reboot Casts Its Leads

Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta
CREDIT: REX

Freeform has found its leads for the network’s “Party of Five” reboot pilot.

Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi have been cast as the Buendía siblings Emilio, Lucia, Beto and Valentina, respectively. In a reimagining of the original series, the new show will focus on the siblings as they struggle to survive as a family after their parents are deported to Mexico. Freeform gave the project a pilot order back in September.

Larracuente has been cast as Emilio Buendía, an aspiring musician and the oldest son of Gloria and Javier Buendía. Emilio is the reason his parents crossed the Mexican border into the United States nearly twenty-five years ago in hopes of a better life. Although the oldest, he’s the least responsible of the siblings, and had been enjoying living away from home and the freedom that came with it until his parents’ status was threatened. Larracuente’s previous credits include “13 Reasons Why” and “Bloodline” for Netflix.

Tosta will play Lucia Buendía, a straight-A student with lofty college ambitions until her parents run into trouble with immigration. Their circumstances force her to reevaluate her disposition to play by the rules. She quickly becomes resistant to authority, politically radicalized and rebellious to her presumed duties as the oldest sister. Tosta currently appears in the FX series “Mayans M.C.” She has also appeared on shows like “The Last Ship” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Guardado portrays Beto Buendía, the second oldest brother of the family who steps up in the midst of turmoil. While struggling with sports, girls and school, he soon discovers that being the head of his family comes easily to him and gives him the self-respect and sense of purpose he has never had before. Guardado is known for playing Rubén Amaro Jr. on “The Goldbergs.”

Finally, newcomer Legaspi will play ten-year-old Valentina Buendía, the precocious and resourceful youngest sister. Forced to face adolescence without her mother, she’s desperately afraid of what the future holds, and her vulnerability will require her older siblings to step up and offer the structure and support that they may not be wholly equipped to provide.

The new series hails from original “Party of Five” creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman. Keyser and Lippman will serve as writers and executive producers. Michal Zebede will write and co-executive produce. Rodrigo Garcia is set to direct and also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce.

(Pictured: Brandon Larracuente, left; Emily Tosta, right)

