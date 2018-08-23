Parrot Analytics Partners with Guinness World Records to Rank Most Popular TV Series

Television data firm Parrot Analytics is teaming up with Guinness World Records to find the world’s “Officially Amazing” most popular TV and digital original series. The winners of each will be featured in the 2019 edition of Guinness World Records, to launch in bookstores and online Sept. 6.

“It is an honor to work with the venerable Guinness World Records,” said Parrot CEO Wared Seger. “We were delighted that the Guinness World Records team chose to work with us to determine the most popular TV shows in the world and that they saw the value in relying on the industry’s established global cross-platform TV demand metric to gain a truly holistic and empirical view of what is resonating with viewers worldwide.”

Guinness previously tapped Parrot’s TV demand measurement system, which Seger demonstrated at the 2018 Variety Massive Summit, for its 2018 world records publication, which identified “Game of Thrones” as the most in-demand TV show. The 2019 addition will also feature a new category created to include original series developed by streaming services like Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix.

“Parrot Analytics is taking our methodology of gauging record-breaking designations to a whole new level,” said Craig Glenday, Guinness Book of World Records editor-in-chief.“Their audience demand measurement system goes far beyond the days of surveys and questionnaires and utilizes big data and AI to look at the numerous ways consumers express their demand for content. This year, by adding the category for digital originals, we will really get an idea of how much the world’s video consumption has changed.”

Guinness will announce the “Officially Amazing” series and digital series winners on Sept. 4 before the 2019 book debuts.