You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Parrot Analytics Partners with Guinness World Records to Rank Most Popular TV Series

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wared SegerVariety Massive Summit, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Television data firm Parrot Analytics is teaming up with Guinness World Records to find the world’s “Officially Amazing” most popular TV and digital original series. The winners of each will be featured in the 2019 edition of Guinness World Records, to launch in bookstores and online Sept. 6.

“It is an honor to work with the venerable Guinness World Records,” said Parrot CEO Wared Seger. “We were delighted that the Guinness World Records team chose to work with us to determine the most popular TV shows in the world and that they saw the value in relying on the industry’s established global cross-platform TV demand metric to gain a truly holistic and empirical view of what is resonating with viewers worldwide.”

Guinness previously tapped Parrot’s TV demand measurement system, which Seger demonstrated at the 2018 Variety Massive Summit, for its 2018 world records publication, which identified “Game of Thrones” as the most in-demand TV show. The 2019 addition will also feature a new category created to include original series developed by streaming services like Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix.

Parrot Analytics is taking our methodology of gauging record-breaking designations to a whole new level,” said Craig Glenday, Guinness Book of World Records editor-in-chief.“Their audience demand measurement system goes far beyond the days of surveys and questionnaires and utilizes big data and AI to look at the numerous ways consumers express their demand for content. This year, by adding the category for digital originals, we will really get an idea of how much the world’s video consumption has changed.”

Guinness will announce the “Officially Amazing” series and digital series winners on Sept. 4 before the 2019 book debuts.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More TV

  • David S. Goyer

    Apple Gives Series Order to Sci-Fi Drama Based on Isaac Asimov's 'Foundation'

    Television data firm Parrot Analytics is teaming up with Guinness World Records to find the world’s “Officially Amazing” most popular TV and digital original series. The winners of each will be featured in the 2019 edition of Guinness World Records, to launch in bookstores and online Sept. 6. “It is an honor to work with […]

  • Handmaids Tale

    'Handmaid's Tale' Music Supervisor on the Show's 'Jarring' Soundtrack

    Television data firm Parrot Analytics is teaming up with Guinness World Records to find the world’s “Officially Amazing” most popular TV and digital original series. The winners of each will be featured in the 2019 edition of Guinness World Records, to launch in bookstores and online Sept. 6. “It is an honor to work with […]

  • Wared SegerVariety Massive Summit, Los Angeles,

    Parrot Analytics Partners with Guinness World Records to Rank Most Popular TV Series

    Television data firm Parrot Analytics is teaming up with Guinness World Records to find the world’s “Officially Amazing” most popular TV and digital original series. The winners of each will be featured in the 2019 edition of Guinness World Records, to launch in bookstores and online Sept. 6. “It is an honor to work with […]

  • American Horror Story Murder House Connie

    Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott Join 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse'

    Television data firm Parrot Analytics is teaming up with Guinness World Records to find the world’s “Officially Amazing” most popular TV and digital original series. The winners of each will be featured in the 2019 edition of Guinness World Records, to launch in bookstores and online Sept. 6. “It is an honor to work with […]

  • Hamlet review Andrew Scott

    Andrew Scott Joins 'Fleabag' for Season Two

    Television data firm Parrot Analytics is teaming up with Guinness World Records to find the world’s “Officially Amazing” most popular TV and digital original series. The winners of each will be featured in the 2019 edition of Guinness World Records, to launch in bookstores and online Sept. 6. “It is an honor to work with […]

  • You Can Rule Westeros in 'Reigns:

    You Can Rule Westeros in 'Reigns: Game of Thrones' Video Game This October

    Television data firm Parrot Analytics is teaming up with Guinness World Records to find the world’s “Officially Amazing” most popular TV and digital original series. The winners of each will be featured in the 2019 edition of Guinness World Records, to launch in bookstores and online Sept. 6. “It is an honor to work with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad