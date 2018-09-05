Nicole Clemens Named Paramount TV President

Nicole Clemens has been named president of Paramount Television. She replaces Amy Powell, who was fired in July over alleged racially insensitive comments.

“Nicole brings invaluable institutional experience and knowledge of all aspects of television from development to production to talent representation to programming” said Jim Gianopulos, chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures. “Her excellent creative instincts, deep relationships throughout the industry and breadth of experience make her the ideal candidate for this role. We look forward to many years of great successes from her and the incredible Paramount Television team.”

Clemens joins Paramount from Anonymous Content, where she set up series projects at Apple, Netflix, Showtime, Hulu, YouTube, CBS All Access, USA, Charter, and History Channel.

“I’m thrilled and humbled to be joining Paramount under the forward-thinking leadership of Jim Gianopulos,” said Clemens. “While at Anonymous Content, I’ve had the privilege to work closely with the excellent Paramount Television team and experience firsthand their commitment to artistic integrity. With the support of this world class team, I hope to continue to evolve Paramount Television as a studio focused on creating groundbreaking content and providing a welcoming place for talent to thrive.”

Clemens joined anonymous as a manager and producer in 2016 after exiting FX Networks, where she spent nearly five years, rising to exec VP and head of series development. Among the series she worked on while at FX are “Atlanta,” “Better Things,” “You’re the Worst,” “Baskets,” “Man Seeking Woman,” “Tyrant,” “The Strain,” “Snowfall,” and “Mayans MC.” Stints prior to FX included ICM Partners,  Rod Holcomb Productions, and Spelling Television.

Powell was dismissed following a human resources investigation into comments that sources described to Variety at the time as racially insensitive and related to the studios upcoming series adaptation of “The First Wives Club.” Powell has denied making racially insensitive comments. Under Powell, Paramount TV showed significant success selling within the Viacom family and without, with series such as “13 Reasons Why” at Netflix, “Jack Ryan” at Amazon, and the upcoming “Catch-22” at Hulu.

