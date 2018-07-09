Paramount Network Orders Dark Comedy Pilot With Ron Howard Directing

Paramount Network has ordered a pilot for the dark comedy “68 Whiskey.”

Ron Howard is attached to direct the pilot. He will also executive produce via Imagine Television Studios along with Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo. The project is an adaptation of the Israeli series “Charlie Golf One.” It follows a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose.

Roberto Benabib will write and executive produce. Zion Rubin, the creator of the Israeli series, will also executive produce along with Efrat Shmaya Dror from the United Studios of Israel and Danna Stern from yes Studios. Imagine Television will co-produce with CBS Televsion Studios. “68 Whiskey” was developed as part of the programming partnership between the two studios.

“Charlie Golf One” is produced by United Studios of Israel and yes TV, the production company behind the Netflix hit format “Fauda.”

The pilot order comes as Paramount Network looks to bolster its slate seven months after its launch. The Viacom-owned cabler has already launched the dramas “Waco” and “Yellowstone” along with the comedy series “American Woman.” The network previously ordered a 10-episode first season for “First Wives Club,” premiering next year with Tracy Oliver set to write and direct the series.

Deadline first reported the pilot order for “68 Whiskey.”