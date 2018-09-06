Paramount Appoints Michael D. Armstrong to Worldwide TV Licensing and Operations Post

Michael Armstrong of BET - Headshot Viacom

Paramount Pictures has named Michael D. Armstrong executive vice president of worldwide television licensing and operations, a newly created role.

A veteran of Paramount corporate parent Viacom, Armstong will lead third-party series distribution efforts with studio partners, work with Paramount Television to manage distribution efforts on local language productions, and oversee Paramount’s digital-monetization team. He will also work closely with Viacom International Studios as it explores the creation of an unwired network for the distribution of series content to international partners.

“With two decades of experience at Viacom under his belt, Michael truly understands the ecosystem of Viacom brands and their interplay with Paramount, and is a trusted leader not just internally, but in the industry as well,” said Dan Cohen, Paramount’s president of worldwide television licensing, to whom Armstrong will report. “His track record and many years of experience in this larger corporate family guarantee that he will add immeasurable professional value, and he will be a great cultural fit.”

Armstrong joined Viacom in 1998, and was named executive vice president and general manager of BET Networks last year. He previously served in leadership roles at Viacom International Media Networks and BET International.

“As Paramount builds for the future, Michael’s leadership skills and vast knowledge and experience are incredible additions to our team,” said Andrew Gumpert, Paramount Pictures COO. “We are thrilled to have him join our studio at this exciting time.”

