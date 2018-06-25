You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paradigm Talent Agency Ups Seven Staffers to Agent Status

Paradigm Talent Agency has promoted seven staffers to agent status.

Joshua Finn, Q’Marth Ghaemi, Mary Izzo will serve as new talent agents based in Los Angeles. Jake Attermann will take on the talent agent role in New York. Talent and music agent Jeff Mangialardi, content agent Hilary Jacobs, and motion picture literary agent Ethan Neale round out the Los Angeles team.

“These seven talented executives have demonstrated unwavering commitment to our clients and colleagues time and time again,” said Andrew Ruf, co-head of talent. “We have worked hard to build an environment where employees can flourish, and this group is a superb reflection of that ethos. We are delighted to promote them and look forward to their many contributions as agents.”

Attermann, Ghaemi, and Izzo most recently served as talent coordinators; Finn worked in the CEO office of Sam Gross; Hilary Jacobs was the former head of content and currently helps create premium music content; Mangialardi most recently served as music/talent crossover coordinator; and Neale just completed his stint as department coordinator.

Some of the new agents, including Attermann, Izzo, Mangialardi, and Neale, began their careers on the lower rungs of the Paradigm ladder. Attermann and Neale started as mailroom workers at the agency, while Izzo and Mangialardi began as assistants to Paradigm’s Ruf and Scott Melrose, respectively.

