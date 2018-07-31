Pamela Post Named Scripted Head for MTV, VH1, Logo

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Pam Post
CREDIT: Courtesy of Viacom

Viacom veteran Pamela Post has been promoted to head of scripted programming for MTV, VH1, and Logo. In her new role, Post will lead scripted efforts for the three cable channels as well as the recently launched MTV Studios.

Post will continue to head the channel group’s West Coast office and serve as executive producer on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Among the projects she will spearhead in her new role are upcoming revivals of “Aeon Flux” and “Daria,”

“Pam is a passionate and gifted storyteller with exceptional leadership skills,” said channel group general manager Amy Doyle, to whom Post will continue to report. “She continually inspires me and I know she will bring all of her energy and creativity to this expanded role.”

Post returns to the scripted world where she made her mark at Team Todd as VP of production, serving as associate producer for HBO’s “If These Walls Could Talk 2,” and Ben Younger’s “Boiler Room” among others. As an executive at Logo, she oversaw Russell T. Davies’ “Cucumber” and “Banana,” and launched the original series “Noah’s Arc.”

“I feel humbled and honored to collaborate with Amy and Chris [McCarthy] on music infused, coming-of-age stories that complement our robust unscripted slate,” said Post.  “There is a groundswell happening around the brands, and I am thrilled to be working with the extremely talented Morgana Rosenberg and Jason Goldberg to explore additional vehicles to best serve our viewers.”

