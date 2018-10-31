Paloma Faith, Miriam Margolyes Join Disney’s ‘101 Dalmation Street’ Series

Pop star Paloma Faith will voice Portia Poodle and actor Miriam Margolyes Bessie the Cornish Cow in “101 Dalmation Street,” Disney Channel’s upcoming animated series. The pair will guest star in the show, with Josh Brener (“Silicon Valley”) and Michaela Dietz (“Steven Universe”) taking the regular lead roles of sibling dalmations Dylan and Dolly.

Ben Bailey Smith, Tameka Empson and Bethan Wright will also lend their voices to the series, which will bow in the U.K. before appearing on Disney Channel in the U.S. and around the world.

Disney Channel U.K. will show a special episode of the series in Dec. to introduce its viewers to the the show, before it launches proper in 2019.

Inspired by Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel and Walt Disney’s 1961 film, “101 Dalmation Street” is set in the modern day, in the London borough of Camden. The series follows the adventures of Dylan and Dolly, and their parents Doug and Delilah, who have 97 younger puppies, whose names also begin with ‘D.’

“I’m voicing a poodle who is dark, intense has tons of attitude,” singer and actress Faith said of her character. “She is pretty much the coolest pup in Camden Town and loves taking center stage when drama happens.”

The show was developed by Disney’s U.K.-based originals team with Gigglebug Entertainment in Helsinki, who provided concept development and are creating digital content to accompany the series.

“We’re honored to reimagine a Disney classic, creating something truly new, and working with exceptional global talent to make it happen,” said Orion Ross, VP content – animation, digital & acquisitions – Disney Channels EMEA. “I’m particularly pleased that the creative heart is based here in London, where the series takes place.”