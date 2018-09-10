PaleyFest NY Sets ‘The Conners,’ ‘Murphy Brown,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Outlander’ Sessions

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE CONNERS - The Conners reunited with the official start of production today on the Warner Bros. lot. (ABC/Eric McCandless)SARA GILBERT, JAYDEN REY, MICHAEL FISHMAN, AMES MCNAMARA, JOHN GOODMAN, LAURIE METCALF, LECY GORANSON, EMMA KENNEY
CREDIT: ABC

PaleyFest NY has set sessions on ABC’s “The Conners” and CBS’ “Murphy Brown” as part of the lineup for the annual two-week celebration of TV series.

The schedule includes sessions on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Starz’s “Outlander.” The festival will also offer a four-hour workshop session on Oct. 13 for actors looking to break in to TV, presented in connection with the New York City Mayor’s Office for Media and Entertainment.

“The PaleyFest 2018 lineup is a testament to why PaleyFest NY is the premier television festival of the fall,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president-CEO of Paley Center for Media. “We’re proud to feature this incredible schedule of events that represent the best of television across all genres.”

Here’s the lineup:

  • Friday, October 5: Opening Night: Outlander, 7:00 pm

Featuring: Cast and creative team; full lineup of participants to be announced

  • Saturday, October 6: The Walking Dead, 3:00 pm; featuring the season nine premiere episode

Featuring: Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier), Angela Kang (Executive Producer), and additional participants to be announced

Related

  • Monday, October 8: Drunk History, 6:30 pm

Featuring: Derek Waters (Host, Co-Creator, Director, and Executive Producer), and surprise guests

  • Tuesday, October 9: David Tennant Talks Doctor Who, Good Omens, and Much More, 6:30 pm

Featuring: David Tennant

  • Wednesday, October 10: Documentary Now! 8:00 pm

Featuring: Seth Meyers (Executive Producer), John Mulaney, Rhys Thomas (Creator and Executive Producer), and Alexander Buono (Executive Producer)

  • Thursday, October 11: Sunday Morning, 6:30 pm

Featuring: Jane Pauley (Host), Rand Morrison (Executive Producer), and additional participants to be announced

  • Saturday, October 13: Murphy Brown: A Conversation with Candice Bergen and Diane English, 7:00 pm

Featuring: Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown) and Diane English (Executive Producer)

  • Sunday, October 14: Shark Tank, 6:00 pm

Featuring: Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’ Leary, and additional participants to be announced

  • Monday, October 15: The Good Fight, 7:00 pm

Featuring: Christine Baranski (Diane Lockhart), Rose Leslie (Maia Rindell), Audra McDonald (Liz Reddick-Lawrence), Cush Jumbo (Lucca Quinn), Michael Boatman (Julius Cain), Nyambi Nyambi (Jay Dipersia), Sarah Steele (Marissa Gold), Michelle King (Executive Producer), and Robert King (Executive Producer)

  • Tuesday, October 16: The Conners, 7:45pm; featuring a live screening of the premiere episode with the cast

Featuring: John Goodman (Dan Conner), Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner), Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner), Michael Fishman (DJ Conner), and additional guests to be announced

  • Thursday, October 18: Top Chef, 6:30 pm

Featuring: Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons, Graham Elliot, and Season 15 winner Joe Flamm,

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More TV

  • THE CONNERS - The Conners reunited

    PaleyFest NY Sets 'The Conners,' 'Murphy Brown,' 'The Walking Dead,' 'Outlander' Sessions

    PaleyFest NY has set sessions on ABC’s “The Conners” and CBS’ “Murphy Brown” as part of the lineup for the annual two-week celebration of TV series. The schedule includes sessions on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Starz’s “Outlander.” The festival will also offer a four-hour workshop session on Oct. 13 for actors looking to break […]

  • Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches

    TV Ratings: Miss America Pageant Suffers Against Packers-Bears Nailbiter

    PaleyFest NY has set sessions on ABC’s “The Conners” and CBS’ “Murphy Brown” as part of the lineup for the annual two-week celebration of TV series. The schedule includes sessions on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Starz’s “Outlander.” The festival will also offer a four-hour workshop session on Oct. 13 for actors looking to break […]

  • CBS Sets Aside $120M for Moonves

    CBS Sets Aside $120 Million for Moonves Severance, Pending Investigations

    PaleyFest NY has set sessions on ABC’s “The Conners” and CBS’ “Murphy Brown” as part of the lineup for the annual two-week celebration of TV series. The schedule includes sessions on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Starz’s “Outlander.” The festival will also offer a four-hour workshop session on Oct. 13 for actors looking to break […]

  • CBS Acting CEO Joe Ianniello Vows

    CBS Acting CEO Joe Ianniello Vows to Foster 'Safe and Positive Working Environment'

    PaleyFest NY has set sessions on ABC’s “The Conners” and CBS’ “Murphy Brown” as part of the lineup for the annual two-week celebration of TV series. The schedule includes sessions on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Starz’s “Outlander.” The festival will also offer a four-hour workshop session on Oct. 13 for actors looking to break […]

  • Eagles Panthers Thursday Night Football

    ESPN, Fox Have New Games to Play as NFL Season Opens

    PaleyFest NY has set sessions on ABC’s “The Conners” and CBS’ “Murphy Brown” as part of the lineup for the annual two-week celebration of TV series. The schedule includes sessions on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Starz’s “Outlander.” The festival will also offer a four-hour workshop session on Oct. 13 for actors looking to break […]

  • Endemol Shine Boomdog taps Leo Zimbron

    Endemol Shine Boomdog Taps Leo Zimbron (EXCLUSIVE)

    PaleyFest NY has set sessions on ABC’s “The Conners” and CBS’ “Murphy Brown” as part of the lineup for the annual two-week celebration of TV series. The schedule includes sessions on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Starz’s “Outlander.” The festival will also offer a four-hour workshop session on Oct. 13 for actors looking to break […]

  • CBS TV

    CBS Stock Tumbles After CEO Leslie Moonves Ousted

    PaleyFest NY has set sessions on ABC’s “The Conners” and CBS’ “Murphy Brown” as part of the lineup for the annual two-week celebration of TV series. The schedule includes sessions on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Starz’s “Outlander.” The festival will also offer a four-hour workshop session on Oct. 13 for actors looking to break […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad