PaleyFest NY Sets ‘The Conners,’ ‘Murphy Brown,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Outlander’ Sessions

PaleyFest NY has set sessions on ABC’s “The Conners” and CBS’ “Murphy Brown” as part of the lineup for the annual two-week celebration of TV series.

The schedule includes sessions on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Starz’s “Outlander.” The festival will also offer a four-hour workshop session on Oct. 13 for actors looking to break in to TV, presented in connection with the New York City Mayor’s Office for Media and Entertainment.

“The PaleyFest 2018 lineup is a testament to why PaleyFest NY is the premier television festival of the fall,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president-CEO of Paley Center for Media. “We’re proud to feature this incredible schedule of events that represent the best of television across all genres.”

Here’s the lineup:

Friday, October 5: Opening Night: Outlander, 7:00 pm

Featuring: Cast and creative team; full lineup of participants to be announced

Saturday, October 6: The Walking Dead, 3:00 pm; featuring the season nine premiere episode

Featuring: Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier), Angela Kang (Executive Producer), and additional participants to be announced

Monday, October 8: Drunk History, 6:30 pm

Featuring: Derek Waters (Host, Co-Creator, Director, and Executive Producer), and surprise guests

Tuesday, October 9: David Tennant Talks Doctor Who, Good Omens, and Much More, 6:30 pm

Featuring: David Tennant

Wednesday, October 10: Documentary Now! 8:00 pm

Featuring: Seth Meyers (Executive Producer), John Mulaney, Rhys Thomas (Creator and Executive Producer), and Alexander Buono (Executive Producer)

Thursday, October 11: Sunday Morning, 6:30 pm

Featuring: Jane Pauley (Host), Rand Morrison (Executive Producer), and additional participants to be announced

Saturday, October 13: Murphy Brown: A Conversation with Candice Bergen and Diane English, 7:00 pm

Featuring: Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown) and Diane English (Executive Producer)

Sunday, October 14: Shark Tank, 6:00 pm

Featuring: Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’ Leary, and additional participants to be announced

Monday, October 15: The Good Fight, 7:00 pm

Featuring: Christine Baranski (Diane Lockhart), Rose Leslie (Maia Rindell), Audra McDonald (Liz Reddick-Lawrence), Cush Jumbo (Lucca Quinn), Michael Boatman (Julius Cain), Nyambi Nyambi (Jay Dipersia), Sarah Steele (Marissa Gold), Michelle King (Executive Producer), and Robert King (Executive Producer)

Tuesday, October 16: The Conners, 7:45pm; featuring a live screening of the premiere episode with the cast

Featuring: John Goodman (Dan Conner), Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner), Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner), Michael Fishman (DJ Conner), and additional guests to be announced

Thursday, October 18: Top Chef, 6:30 pm

Featuring: Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons, Graham Elliot, and Season 15 winner Joe Flamm,