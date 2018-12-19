×
‘This Is Us,’ ‘Pose,’ ‘Parks and Recreation’ Reunion Set for PaleyFest 2019

Danielle Turchiano

CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC/ FX

This Is Us,” “Pose” and a 10-year reunion panel for “Parks and Recreation” are the first shows announced as participating in PaleyFest LA 2019, the Paley Center for Media revealed Wednesday.

“Every year PaleyFest presents the best of television, providing fans with a rare behind-the-scenes look at both the hottest new shows as well as beloved classics,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO. “We could not be more thrilled to announce our first three selections: two highly acclaimed dramas and a special cast reunion ten years in the making!”

The 2019 festival will return to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif. March 15-24 with additional programming to be announced Jan. 14.

This marks the second appearance of “This Is Us” at PaleyFest and the third for “Parks and Recreation.”

“We had a wonderful time at PaleyFest celebrating the first season of ‘This Is Us’ and we are so excited to get the opportunity to be back again honoring another remarkable season…with our incredible fans,” said Mandy Moore.

Amy Poehler and Michael Schur, star and co-creator of “Parks and Recreation,” respectively, added: “We’re thrilled to be reuniting at PaleyFest. And truth be told, we were all hanging out already anyway, so carpooling will be easy.”

FX’s freshman drama “Pose” will make its debut at the festival this year.

“Pose holds a special place in my heart, and so does being honored at PaleyFest, which to my mind has always meant a show has broken through culturally,” said Ryan Murphy, executive producer of “Pose.” “I’m excited for my incredible cast and collaborators to gather with me in March and have a direct conversation with our audience who have been so supportive. It promises to be a special night.”

JetBlue returns as the official airline of the estival and Citi returns as the official card of the festival. Tickets will go on sale to Citi cardmembers and Paley Center supporting, fellow and patron members Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, while Paley Center individual members can purchase tickets Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, and the general public can purchase Jan. 18 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

