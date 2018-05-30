‘Page Six TV’ Names Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Carlos Greer Co-Hosts for Season 2

“Page Six TV” has announced that Bevy Smith, Variety‘s Elizabeth Wagmeister, and New York Post Page Six senior reporter Carlos Greer will serve as co-hosts for the show’s second season.

The announcement comes after original host John Fugelsang departed the series in March, with guest hosts filling in in the interim. The trio have served as “Page Six TV’s” panel of insiders during its on-going first season. Page Six editor Emily Smith and deputy editor Ian Mohr will continue to provide updates, exclusive first-looks and insight from the New York Post newsroom during the show’s second season.

“Page Six TV” has now been renewed through the 2018-19 season in more than 200 markets covering 95% of the country, including Fox Television Stations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago and 13 other top markets.

“As we look ahead to our second season, we are truly excited to have Bevy, Elizabeth and Carlos return in new roles as co-hosts after their significant contributions towards the success of our first season,” said Jesse Angelo, publisher of the New York Post and EP of “Page Six TV.” “Our talented team of co-hosts will continue to inform and entertain our viewers with unparalleled insider knowledge on the latest news and headlines.”

Kay O’Connell and Michael Bachmann also serve as executive producers of “Page Six TV.” Endemol Shine North America’s Michael Weinberg also serves as executive producer, with Kathleen Rajsp serving as co-executive producer.