‘Page Six TV’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, New Contributors

Endemol Shine North America’s “Page Six TV” is set to premiere its second season Sept. 17.

The entertainment news program, based on the New York Post’s well-known gossip section, will also add new contributors to the on-air team, which includes hosts Bevy Smith, Variety‘s Elizabeth Wagmeister, and Carlos Greer. Joining the show this season will be Page Six’s Tashara Jones, Maggie Coughlan, Oli Coleman, Mara Siegler and other reporters from the Page Six newsroom. Page Six editor Emily Smith and deputy editor Ian Mohr will continue their regular participation in the show in season two.

“We are excited for the launch of our second season featuring a fresh look with new co-hosts and an expanded team of insightful contributors,” said Jesse Angelo, CEO and publisher of the New York Post and executive producer of “Page Six TV.” “Our talented new team will continue to entertain and deliver a real insider’s perspective on the latest breaking stories and headlines that Page Six is truly known for.”

“Our team of insiders were at the center of some of the biggest stories of the past year, delivering exclusive details on the news and gossip that everyone was talking about,” said Michael Weinberg, EVP, syndication, Endemol Shine North America and Executive Producer of “Page Six TV.” “And heading into our second season, our new and expanded team will bring our viewers even more behind-the-scenes details from the exclusive sources that only Page Six has.”

“We’re looking forward to ‘Page Six TV’ building on its debut season performance,” added Frank Cicha, SVP of programming at Fox Television Stations.