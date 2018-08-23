Ozy Media Signs With UTA

Just a week after Ozy Media announced the formation of its in-house production studio, the company has signed on with United Talent Agency to accelerate its growth in television, podcasts and live events.

Ozy Media, a digital news outlet, announced Aug. 12 that it was tapping TV veteran Royd Chung to lead Ozy Studios, its production studio. Chung was recently executive producer on Netflix’s documentary “Girls Incarcerated” and worked as a supervising producer for Barack Obama’s video team during the 2012 election cycle.

Ozy Media has sold three TV series since launching in 2013, including “Breaking Big” and “Third Rail With Ozy” on PBS, and it has six other shows in development. Its annual outdoor festival Ozy Fest has hosted guests ranging from actress Laverne Cox to politico Karl Rove, with the conversation featuring Hillary Clinton garnering more than a million streams online.

“We have always strived to punch above our weight class, attracting the attention of well-established production houses, content creators, and A-list talent,” said Carlos Watson, co-founder and CEO of Ozy Media. “As we celebrate our 5th anniversary and look to the next stage of our growth and development, we are going to rapidly accelerate our work in TV, events, podcasts and more. We’re confident UTA is the best partner to help us achieve even greater success in the years to come.”