‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Teases ‘Escalation’ in Season 2

“Ozark” star and executive producer Jason Bateman spoke about the writers’ desire to ramp up the storylines in the show’s upcoming second season after the positive response to the first season.

“Any time you do something and you find out people are enjoying it, it is a huge relief and it provides great encouragement,” Bateman said at the TCA summer press tour on Sunday. “The writers, they understand the audience deserves an escalation…If there’s going to be more episodes, you don’t want redundancies.”

Bateman also talked about what motivated him to sign a multi-year first-look deal at Netflix, saying that he always admired the work done by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer have done with Imagine Entertainment and their ability to work in comedy and drama in both television and film.

“Currently Netflix covers all of that and then some,” he said. “And they also happen to be run by a group of people I’m personally really fond of. They couldn’t be more supportive and the culture there is very much the same.”

“Ozark” Season 2 continues to follow Marty Bryde (Bateman) and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel. In addition to Bateman, the show also stars Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, and Julia Garner. The series is produced by Bateman’s Aggregate in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.

Netflix also released a new trailer for Season 2, which can be viewed below.