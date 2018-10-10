You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Ozark’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Ozark
CREDIT: Jessica Miglio/Netflix

Ozark” has been renewed for a third season at Netflix.

The crime drama stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz,  Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jason Butler Harner, Peter Mullan, and Lisa Emery. The third season will consist of 10 episodes.

The series focuses on the Byrde family, with patriarch Marty (Bateman) working as a financial adviser as well as a money launderer for a Mexican drug cartel. In the second season, with Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) to town to shake things up just as The Byrdes are finally settling in. The stakes are even higher than before and The Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out.

Chris Mundy serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner for “Ozark.” Bateman directed multiple episodes in addition to starring and executive producing. Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams created the series and also executive produce. The series is produced by Bateman’s Aggregate Films in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.

The series has proven popular with audiences and received critical acclaim for its second season. The show was nominated for four Emmy awards total this year, with Bateman being nominated for best actor in a drama series and best director for a drama series.

