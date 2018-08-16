TV News Roundup: Starz Sets ‘Outlander’ Season 4 Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, “Outlander” will return to Starz in early November for Season 4, while Busy Philipps heads to late night on E!.

DATES

“Outlander” will return for Season 4 on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz. The Fraser clan try to make a new home in colonial North Carolina this season, as Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) must negotiate a tenuous loyalty to the current British ruling class–despite Claire’s knowledge of the American Revolution to come. Meanwhile in the 20th century, a shocking discovery makes Claire and Jamie’s daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her would-be love interest, historian Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin), consider following in Claire’s time-traveling footsteps.

Busy Philipps is heading to late night with her own talk show, “Busy Tonight,” beginning on Sunday, Oct. 28 at 10 pm. ET/PT on E!. The half hour talk show airing every Sunday through Wednesday will be hosted and executive produced by Philipps. Caissie St. Onge, the former co-executive producer of Bravo Media‘s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” has been tapped as showrunner.

USA Network‘s new music showcase series “Real Country,” which will be hosted by Graham Bunn, is set to premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 10/9c. Each episode will feature one special celebrity guest, with a roster including Trace Adkins, Wynonna Judd, and Big & Rich, alongside members of the permanent panel of artists, Shania Twain, Jake Owen, and Travis Tritt. Willie Nelson will also make a special appearance on the show.

Pop TV has two limited drama series on their slate of fall programming. “Wolf Creek,” will debut just in time for Halloween with a special three-night premiere on Sunday, Oct. 21 through Tuesday, Oct. 23 from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET/PT each night. The series is based on the horror movie franchise from creator/director GregMcLean (“Jungle,” “The Belko Experiment“). Additionally, six-part drama “Clique,” from the creators of British hit “Skins,” will debut with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series follows childhood best friends Georgia (Aisling Franciosi, “Game of Thrones“) and Holly (Synnove Karlsen, “Medici: The Magnificent”) as they go off to college. Watch the trailers for both “Wolf Creek” and “Clique” below.

CASTING

Mary J. Blige will appear in MTV‘s reimagined limited series version of “Scream” later this year. She joins previously announced cast members Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, Tyga, Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, RJ Cyler, C.J. Wallace and Giullian Yao Gioiello. The three-night, six hour program features the return of Ghostface as he terrorizes locals in Atlanta.

Chris Lee has joined the upcoming CW series “Legacies” in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. Lee will play the role of Kaleb. His previous TV credits include Fox‘s “Empire” and Showtime‘s “The Chi.” He also recently completed a run with the Chicago production of “Hamilton,” playing the roles of the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. He is repped by CAA and Mainstay Entertainment.

GREENLIGHTS

Docuseries “Unprotected Sets” is going forward at Epix. The series will take a raw, unfiltered look at stand up through the eyes of up-and-coming comedians from across the country. “Unprotected Sets,” which is executive produced by Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz via Push It Productions and President of MGM’s Unscripted Television and MGM Television Barry Poznick, will premiere on Friday, Oct. 5 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Hurwitz also serves as showrunner.

RENEWALS

HGTV has picked up “Boise Boys” for a 13-episode second season set to premiere in spring 2019. The series follows best friends Luke Caldwell, a designer, and Clint Robertson, a licensed contractor, as they revitalize Boise’s most dilapidated properties into resale-ready homes.

DEVELOPMENT

CBS Television Distribution and Kevin Frazier Productions will produce branded segments based on the urban entertainment website HipHollywood.com for “Entertainment Tonight Weekend.” ‘Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier founded the website in 2008. “My family at CTD has always recognized the value of HipHollywood’s content and the community it represents,” Frazier said. “I’m thrilled to be able to bring HipHollywood to a wider audience through ‘ET Weekend’”

DEALS

Bell Media and Vice Media have entered into a multi-year distribution, production, sales and innovation partnership. The arrangement sees Bell become the exclusive broadcast home to new original programming for Vice’s U.S. linear network, Viceland, along with more than 650 hours of library Vice programming, debuting on Bell television, mobile, and digital platforms in fall 2018. “We are thrilled to announce such a multi-faceted, far-reaching deal with Bell Media,” said Naveen Prasad, President of Vice Canada. “They share a similar vision and have the added platforms and reach to enhance Vice’s various lines of business in Canada, whether it be our studio, digital media or creative agency.”

SPECIALS

Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Trevor Noah, Keith Urban, Ken Jeong, Mahershala Ali, Kathy Bates, and more have joined the lineup for the sixth biennial telecast of “Stand Up to Cancer,” airing from 8-9 p.m. ET. on Friday, Sept. 7. Bradley Cooper is set to return as co-executive producer. “As someone whose family has been significantly touched by cancer, I am proud to again have the privilege of co-executive producing this year’s Stand Up To Cancer telecast,” said Cooper. “This show reminds everyone that you are never alone… that there is a community of support out there when you need it most. That’s the power of SU2C. Most importantly, the telecast showcases the significant progress being made in the fight against cancer, instilling hope in those facing the disease. This one-hour broadcast unites us all to raise funds for more effective treatments to save lives now.”

Willie Nelson will host Farm Aid 2018, as the festival returns to AXS TV with a special broadcast airing from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 22. The broadcast will feature performances from Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves, and more. The music with a mission event to raise awareness about the importance of America’s farmers will be held at the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut.