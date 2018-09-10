Original Talent Buys Into Tavistock Wood; Partners Launch New Drama Shingle (EXCLUSIVE)

Emily Mortimer-penned adaptation of a Nancy Mitford novel in the works

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Charles Collier and Angharad Wood
CREDIT: Phil Sharp, Tavistock Wood

BBC-backed Original Talent has bought into Tavistock Wood, the talent agency that globally reps a raft of big-name stars, and together the new partners have launched Open Book, a U.K.-based production company that will create drama projects with agency clients. Its first series in development include an Emily Mortimer-penned adaptation of Nancy Mitford novel “The Pursuit of Love.”

Original Talent was formed in 2016 with the backing of BBC Studios. It is the parent company of Curtis Brown, one of Europe’s largest agencies, with Margaret Atwood and John Le Carre among its literary clients, and “McMafia” producer Cuba Pictures.

It has taken a significant stake in Angharad Wood and Charles Collier’s Tavistock Wood, which will continue to operate autonomously and remain in its current Central London offices. That is in line with Original Talent’s federal structure, whereby its different divisions retain their individual identities.

Tavistock Wood was founded by Wood and Collier in 2005. It globally reps a deep roster of talent, including Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Dustin Hoffman, Eva Green, Lily James, and Russell Brand.

Related

“We will keep the ethos of Tavistock Wood unchanged, and our new partnership with Original Talent will support that intention,” Wood said. “Added to which, our clients will now have access to a wider company of artists in order to create new and interesting work.”

Collier added that the deal gives the company greater resources and creative freedom. “It provides scope and scale, and a full production service when clients require it, and it taps into a deep well of literary resources that exists across the Original Talent Group,” he said. “We are now part of a wider group that allows our clients to benefit from combined strength, comprehensive business infrastructure, extended opportunity and strategic leverage.”

London’s agency scene has been marked by consolidation. The major groups are also increasingly getting involved in production. BBC Studios will support Open Book’s development work and distribute its programming internationally.

Original Talent co-CEO Jonny Geller said that “Angharad and Charles are two of the most talented and innovative agents in the U.K.” Fellow co-CEO Ben Hall added: “We are thrilled that they have decided to partner with Original Talent for the next stage of their company’s development, and we’re excited that this plan includes a push into high-quality drama production.”

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More TV

  • CBS Sets Aside $120M for Moonves

    CBS Sets Aside $120 Million for Moonves Severance, Pending Investigations

    BBC-backed Original Talent has bought into Tavistock Wood, the talent agency that globally reps a raft of big-name stars, and together the new partners have launched Open Book, a U.K.-based production company that will create drama projects with agency clients. Its first series in development include an Emily Mortimer-penned adaptation of Nancy Mitford novel “The […]

  • Joe Ianniello

    CBS Acting CEO Joe Ianniello Vows to Foster 'Safe and Positive Working Environment'

    BBC-backed Original Talent has bought into Tavistock Wood, the talent agency that globally reps a raft of big-name stars, and together the new partners have launched Open Book, a U.K.-based production company that will create drama projects with agency clients. Its first series in development include an Emily Mortimer-penned adaptation of Nancy Mitford novel “The […]

  • Eagles Panthers Thursday Night Football

    ESPN, Fox Have New Games to Play as NFL Season Opens

    BBC-backed Original Talent has bought into Tavistock Wood, the talent agency that globally reps a raft of big-name stars, and together the new partners have launched Open Book, a U.K.-based production company that will create drama projects with agency clients. Its first series in development include an Emily Mortimer-penned adaptation of Nancy Mitford novel “The […]

  • Endemol Shine Boomdog taps Leo Zimbron

    Endemol Shine Boomdog Taps Leo Zimbron (EXCLUSIVE)

    BBC-backed Original Talent has bought into Tavistock Wood, the talent agency that globally reps a raft of big-name stars, and together the new partners have launched Open Book, a U.K.-based production company that will create drama projects with agency clients. Its first series in development include an Emily Mortimer-penned adaptation of Nancy Mitford novel “The […]

  • CBS TV

    CBS Stock Tumbles After CEO Leslie Moonves Ousted

    BBC-backed Original Talent has bought into Tavistock Wood, the talent agency that globally reps a raft of big-name stars, and together the new partners have launched Open Book, a U.K.-based production company that will create drama projects with agency clients. Its first series in development include an Emily Mortimer-penned adaptation of Nancy Mitford novel “The […]

  • Charles Collier and Angharad Wood

    Original Talent Buys Into Tavistock Wood; Partners Launch New Drama Shingle (EXCLUSIVE)

    BBC-backed Original Talent has bought into Tavistock Wood, the talent agency that globally reps a raft of big-name stars, and together the new partners have launched Open Book, a U.K.-based production company that will create drama projects with agency clients. Its first series in development include an Emily Mortimer-penned adaptation of Nancy Mitford novel “The […]

  • YO! MTV Raps UK edition

    MTV to Relaunch 'YO! MTV Raps' With Fresh International Versions (EXCLUSIVE)

    BBC-backed Original Talent has bought into Tavistock Wood, the talent agency that globally reps a raft of big-name stars, and together the new partners have launched Open Book, a U.K.-based production company that will create drama projects with agency clients. Its first series in development include an Emily Mortimer-penned adaptation of Nancy Mitford novel “The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad