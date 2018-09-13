Oren Moverman to Adapt ‘The Good Girl’ to Series With Grey Matter Productions, Topic Studios

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Grey Matter Productions and Topic Studios are set to produce a new television drama series based on Mary Kubica’s novel “The Good Girl,” with Oren Moverman (“The Messenger,” “Rampart,” “Time Out of Mind”) adapting. Topic Studios’ Adam Pincus and Lisa Leingang will executive produce with Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard. Grey Matter’s Seana Diemer Iwanyk sourced the project.

“The Good Girl” tells the story of the kidnapping-gone-wrong of Mia Dennett, the perfect daughter of a prominent Chicago judge. When she is abducted as part of a wild extortion plot, her kidnapper unexpectedly decides to hide her in a remote cabin for months, evading both the police and the criminals who want to use her to get to her father. Alternating timelines and the shifting points of view of Mia’s mother, her kidnapper, and the detective tasked with finding her, constantly circle the question of what really happened to Mia and how, even in the perfect family, nothing is as it seems.

“Oren Moverman is one of the most dynamic and engaging writer/directors working today,” Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey said. “Having someone of Oren’s talent and intensity to pen the adaptation of this gripping thriller is the type of partnership producers dream of.”

Moverman added, “I am grateful and delighted to be able to bring Mary Kubica’s multilayered suspenseful debut to the screen with this most excellent team. Exploring intense familial and social themes, The Good Girl is a thriller that reflects our time back at us while entertaining us into complicity.”

Kubica is represented by Shari Smiley at Gotham Group, Rachael Dillon Fried at Sanford J. Greenburger Associates and attorney Scott Schwimer.

“We couldn’t have better, more creative partners in Grey Matter and Oren. Mary’s book is a compulsive page-turner that, in the hands of these talented people, will make for some great television — a smart, suspenseful show that’s always a step ahead of the audience,” said Adam Pincus of First Look Media/Topic.

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • Amy Robach Wants to Bring News

    Amy Robach Wants to Bring News Aficionados to ABC's '20/20'

    Grey Matter Productions and Topic Studios are set to produce a new television drama series based on Mary Kubica’s novel “The Good Girl,” with Oren Moverman (“The Messenger,” “Rampart,” “Time Out of Mind”) adapting. Topic Studios’ Adam Pincus and Lisa Leingang will executive produce with Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard. Grey Matter’s Seana […]

  • Looking For Santa

    Cartoon Forum: Finland's YLE, Ireland's 9 Story, France's Folimage Take Home Awards

    Grey Matter Productions and Topic Studios are set to produce a new television drama series based on Mary Kubica’s novel “The Good Girl,” with Oren Moverman (“The Messenger,” “Rampart,” “Time Out of Mind”) adapting. Topic Studios’ Adam Pincus and Lisa Leingang will executive produce with Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard. Grey Matter’s Seana […]

  • Oren Moverman Adapt 'The Good Girl'

    Oren Moverman to Adapt 'The Good Girl' to Series With Grey Matter Productions, Topic Studios

    Grey Matter Productions and Topic Studios are set to produce a new television drama series based on Mary Kubica’s novel “The Good Girl,” with Oren Moverman (“The Messenger,” “Rampart,” “Time Out of Mind”) adapting. Topic Studios’ Adam Pincus and Lisa Leingang will executive produce with Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard. Grey Matter’s Seana […]

  • blues-clues-nickelodeon

    'Blue's Clues' Has a New Host and Name

    Grey Matter Productions and Topic Studios are set to produce a new television drama series based on Mary Kubica’s novel “The Good Girl,” with Oren Moverman (“The Messenger,” “Rampart,” “Time Out of Mind”) adapting. Topic Studios’ Adam Pincus and Lisa Leingang will executive produce with Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard. Grey Matter’s Seana […]

  • CAA hosts a Pre-Emmy party at

    Emmys 2018: The Ultimate Party Guide

    Grey Matter Productions and Topic Studios are set to produce a new television drama series based on Mary Kubica’s novel “The Good Girl,” with Oren Moverman (“The Messenger,” “Rampart,” “Time Out of Mind”) adapting. Topic Studios’ Adam Pincus and Lisa Leingang will executive produce with Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard. Grey Matter’s Seana […]

  • Larry Lamb, Hayley Mills Star in

    Larry Lamb, Hayley Mills Star In New Acorn, BBC Drama ‘Pitching In’

    Grey Matter Productions and Topic Studios are set to produce a new television drama series based on Mary Kubica’s novel “The Good Girl,” with Oren Moverman (“The Messenger,” “Rampart,” “Time Out of Mind”) adapting. Topic Studios’ Adam Pincus and Lisa Leingang will executive produce with Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard. Grey Matter’s Seana […]

  • American Horror Story Apocalypse

    TV Review: 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse'

    Grey Matter Productions and Topic Studios are set to produce a new television drama series based on Mary Kubica’s novel “The Good Girl,” with Oren Moverman (“The Messenger,” “Rampart,” “Time Out of Mind”) adapting. Topic Studios’ Adam Pincus and Lisa Leingang will executive produce with Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard. Grey Matter’s Seana […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad