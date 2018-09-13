Oren Moverman to Adapt ‘The Good Girl’ to Series With Grey Matter Productions, Topic Studios

Grey Matter Productions and Topic Studios are set to produce a new television drama series based on Mary Kubica’s novel “The Good Girl,” with Oren Moverman (“The Messenger,” “Rampart,” “Time Out of Mind”) adapting. Topic Studios’ Adam Pincus and Lisa Leingang will executive produce with Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard. Grey Matter’s Seana Diemer Iwanyk sourced the project.

“The Good Girl” tells the story of the kidnapping-gone-wrong of Mia Dennett, the perfect daughter of a prominent Chicago judge. When she is abducted as part of a wild extortion plot, her kidnapper unexpectedly decides to hide her in a remote cabin for months, evading both the police and the criminals who want to use her to get to her father. Alternating timelines and the shifting points of view of Mia’s mother, her kidnapper, and the detective tasked with finding her, constantly circle the question of what really happened to Mia and how, even in the perfect family, nothing is as it seems.

“Oren Moverman is one of the most dynamic and engaging writer/directors working today,” Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey said. “Having someone of Oren’s talent and intensity to pen the adaptation of this gripping thriller is the type of partnership producers dream of.”

Moverman added, “I am grateful and delighted to be able to bring Mary Kubica’s multilayered suspenseful debut to the screen with this most excellent team. Exploring intense familial and social themes, The Good Girl is a thriller that reflects our time back at us while entertaining us into complicity.”

Kubica is represented by Shari Smiley at Gotham Group, Rachael Dillon Fried at Sanford J. Greenburger Associates and attorney Scott Schwimer.

“We couldn’t have better, more creative partners in Grey Matter and Oren. Mary’s book is a compulsive page-turner that, in the hands of these talented people, will make for some great television — a smart, suspenseful show that’s always a step ahead of the audience,” said Adam Pincus of First Look Media/Topic.