You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Orange Is the New Black’ to End With Season 7

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Orange Is the New Black
CREDIT: JoJo Whilden / Netflix

Orange Is the New Black” is set to end after its upcoming seventh season on Netflix. The cast of the series broke the news in a video post on Wednesday, which can be viewed below.

Netflix had renewed the Lionsgate-produced series for three seasons ahead of the Season 4 premiere in 2016. As part of the deal, series showrunner Jenji Kohan will remain in that role through Season 7. The critically-acclaimed dramedy initially followed the inmates of Litchfield Minimum Security Prison, with Season 6 seeing many of the main cast move to the Maximum Security facility often mentioned in the series.

The series stars Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox, Dascha Polanco, Danielle Brooks, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Yael Stone, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Adrienne C. Moore, Elizabeth Rodriguez Michael Harney and Nick Sandow. The series was created by Kohan and based on the book of the same name by Piper Kerman.

The show has received widespread critical acclaim throughout its run, garnering multiple Emmy nominations and back-to-back wins for Aduba in the supporting actress in a comedy series and drama series categories in 2014 and 2015. The show originally competed in the comedy category before a rule change ahead of the 2015 Emmys necessitated a switch to the drama category.

Though Netflix does not release viewership information, Nielsen has attempted to calculate the show’s audience in a continued push to measure streaming viewers. Most recently, Nielsen reported that the first episode of Season 6 drew an average-minute audience of 5.4 million U.S. viewers in the initial three days of availability.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • The Picture of Dorian Gray

    CW Developing 'Picture of Dorian Gray'-Inspired Series With Female Lead

    “Orange Is the New Black” is set to end after its upcoming seventh season on Netflix. The cast of the series broke the news in a video post on Wednesday, which can be viewed below. Netflix had renewed the Lionsgate-produced series for three seasons ahead of the Season 4 premiere in 2016. As part of […]

  • Orange Is the New Black

    'Orange Is the New Black' to End With Season 7

    “Orange Is the New Black” is set to end after its upcoming seventh season on Netflix. The cast of the series broke the news in a video post on Wednesday, which can be viewed below. Netflix had renewed the Lionsgate-produced series for three seasons ahead of the Season 4 premiere in 2016. As part of […]

  • Joshua Bassett

    'High School Musical' Disney Streaming Series Casts Joshua Bassett in Lead Role

    “Orange Is the New Black” is set to end after its upcoming seventh season on Netflix. The cast of the series broke the news in a video post on Wednesday, which can be viewed below. Netflix had renewed the Lionsgate-produced series for three seasons ahead of the Season 4 premiere in 2016. As part of […]

  • JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! - "Jimmy Kimmel

    How Eminem and Jimmy Kimmel Took Over the Empire State Building

    “Orange Is the New Black” is set to end after its upcoming seventh season on Netflix. The cast of the series broke the news in a video post on Wednesday, which can be viewed below. Netflix had renewed the Lionsgate-produced series for three seasons ahead of the Season 4 premiere in 2016. As part of […]

  • LAST MAN STANDING

    Fox Chief Talks New Season Ratings Gains

    “Orange Is the New Black” is set to end after its upcoming seventh season on Netflix. The cast of the series broke the news in a video post on Wednesday, which can be viewed below. Netflix had renewed the Lionsgate-produced series for three seasons ahead of the Season 4 premiere in 2016. As part of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad