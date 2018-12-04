Oprah’s Favorite Things 2018: The Best Gifts That Made The List

Oprah Winfrey has released her annual list of “Favorite Things,” and this year’s edition includes gift ideas for travelers, aspiring chefs, and those who want to focus on self-care.

What began in 2002 as a giveaway on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” is now practically a holiday tradition, with millions of fans waiting to see the products, services and experiences that make the list. The list has also been a cultural barometer of sorts, revealing the most popular trends from the past 12 months. Case in point: during the first year of “Oprah’s Favorite Things,” in 2002, the talk show host gave away velour tracksuits, a CD player, and “The Power of Now” by Eckhart Tolle (purchase: $9.49 on Amazon).

This year, Oprah’s Favorite Things list features a whopping 107 items, and she’s listed them all on Amazon — another signal of the changing times. We’ve combed through the list to find the nine best gifts.

1. BLACK+DECKER Helix Hand Mixer

This BLACK+DECKER Helix Hand Mixer is a must for both serious chefs and amateurs alike. With five speeds and twice the beater surface area (thanks to the mixer’s unique design), you’ll be able to whip up everything from cookie dough and frosting, to sauces and spreads in a pinch. The gift set includes two helix beaters, two dough hooks and a wire whisk, along with a snap-on storage case. Eight colors available to choose from. Purchase: $29.99 on Amazon.com

2. Library of Flowers Bubble Bath

Oprah admits that one of her favorite ways to relax is with a nice bath, and this year, she chose this luxurious bubble bath from small batch American perfumery, Library of Flowers. Try the “Willow & Water” scent for light, delicate notes of fresh cut greens, lotus and watercress. The chic, apothecary-like bottle and hand-numbered labeling makes this ready for gifting. Purchase: $36.00 on Kohls.com.

3. Empowered by Maya J Bracelet

Wear your inspiration on your wrist with these Empowered by Maya J bracelets. The brass bracelets are finished in white or yellow gold, and each features an empowering word (I.e. “STRONG”) between two linked chains. The bracelets come in a drawstring pouch for an ideal stocking stuffer. Purchase: $38.00 on Amazon.com.

4. The Urban Agriculture Co. Christmas Tree

Give the gift of green with this grow-your-own Christmas tree kit. Each beautifully-appointed ceramic pot includes everything you need to start growing a White Spruce tree. After a few months, the seed will turn into a seedling, and when it outgrows the pot, simply plant your tree into the ground outdoors. Purchase: $45.00 on Amazon.com.

5. Paravel Travel Fold-Up Bag

Get the Paravel Travel Fold-Up Bag in time for your next vacation and see just how versatile this lightweight, unisex duffel can be. The smart design allows the collapsable nylon bag to fold down into a tiny pouch, so you can store it away until it’s needed. Measures 18″ x 11″x 11.5″ when unfolded. Available in four colors. Purchase: $60.00 on Amazon.com.

6. Olli Ella Kid’s Sized See-Ya Suitcase

If you’re going to travel, you might as well do it in style. This Olli Ella “See-Ya Suitcase” may be labeled for children, but the rolling, cabin-sized bag is a chic travel companion for adults as well. The vintage trunk-inspired suitcase includes a retractable handle, a ton of interior pockets and storage, and an interior strap to keep things organized and securely in place. The suitcase measures 15.7″ x 10.2″ x 6.7″. Available in three colors. Purchase: $79.00 on Amazon.com

7. House of Fluff Plush Teddy Scarf

This faux-fur scarf gives you the look of real fur, without the stain on your conscience. Produced in a fair trade factory in New York, the chic scarf features a pull through design to keep your neck warm and cradled, while the two-tone colorway gives off a sophisticated, luxurious vibe that belies the scarf’s surprisingly affordable price tag. Purchase: $125.00 on Amazon.com.

8. Guilty Pleasures Ultimate Lacquer Stash

The Guilty Pleasures Ultimate Lacquer Stash is exactly that – the ultimate gift set, featuring 24 of the most popular Butter London lacquers. The set includes gels, diamond-infused shades, high-shine hues and glittery finishes, all presented in a four-drawer pull-out box. Purchase: $160.00 on Amazon.com.

9. Fleischer & Wolf 8-Piece Knife Set

A beautiful gift set that any recipient would welcome, this 8-piece knife set includes six kitchen knives made from the highest grade German stainless surgical steel, a knife sharpener, and a handsome Portland ash block. The unique magnetic wood block holds your knives in a free-form display for all visitors to admire, while a beveled glass protector is there for safety. Suitable for casual chefs and professionals alike, the set has everything you need to prepare your next meal. It’s well-made and designed to last for years. “The magnetic block, knives, and sharpener take up hardly any space,” Oprah says, “and the glass protector will be welcomed by anyone who’s ever been stabbed when they grabbed.” Purchase: $199.99 on Amazon.com.