‘One Tree Hill’ Cast Lends Support to Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

The cast of “One Tree Hill” is partnering with Random Acts to raise money for Hurricane Florence relief in Wilmington, N.C., where the show filmed for more than 10 years.

Using the hashtag #Capefearlesschallenge, cast members are encouraging direct donations from fans of the show as well as fans of any other films or television shows from the same area. Wilmington has been a popular filming site for a large number of film and television projects since it was first scouted for the film “Firestarter” in 1983. The cast is also selling a custom t-shirt with all profits going to Random Acts’ hurricane relief efforts.

“If Wilmington, North Carolina has ever meant something to you, if you’ve ever been entertained by its beauty as the backdrop of ‘Matlock’ or ‘Muppets in Space,’ ‘Lolita’ or ‘Blue Velvet,’ please consider donating to support the film crews, the business owners, the local communities and the landscape that has captured so many of our hearts,” said “One Tree Hill” star Hilarie Burton.

Burton also posted a photo on Instagram a photo of the cast-designed shirts available for purchase. Set on a black background, the shirt features an outline of the state broken up by the word “love” in red.

Among the stars supporting the effort are Bevin Prince, Daphne Zuniga, and Sophia Bush, who appeared with other “One Tree Hill” actors in a video urging people to donate.

Actor Misha Collins founded the charity Random Acts in 2009, and it has since gone on to participate in a variety of charitable acts abroad, including the creation of an orphanage in Haiti and a free high school in Nicaragua.