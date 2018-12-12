×
‘One Dollar’ Canceled by CBS All Access After One Season

One Dollar CBS All Access
CREDIT: Patrick Harbron/CBS ©2018 CBS Interactive, Inc.

One Dollar” has the ignominious distinction of being the first CBS All Access original series to be canceled.

Variety has confirmed that the streaming service will not be bringing the drama series back for a second season. The series was set in a small rust belt town in post-recession America, where a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder. It starred John Carroll Lynch, Nathaniel Martello-White, Christopher Denham, Philip Ettinger, Kirrilee Berger, Gracie Lawrence, Joshua Bitton, Nike Uche Kadri, and Hamilton Clancy.

The series was created by Jason Mosberg, who executive produced along with Craig Zobel, Matt DeRoss, Alexandre Dauman, and Graham Gordy. CBS Television Studios produced in association with Anonymous Content

“While ‘One Dollar’ won’t be coming back for another season, we’re incredibly proud of its artistically presented 10-episode story, which will continue to be available for streaming on the service and for future audiences to discover,” said Julie McNamara, EVP of original content for CBS All Access. “We thank the tremendous creative team, Craig Zobel, Matt DeRoss, Alexandre Dauman, Graham Gordy and Jason Mosberg, and the wonderful cast for their hard work and dedication to this series, as well as our viewers for following ‘One Dollar’s’ journey.”

CBS All Access’ scripted originals lineup now consists of “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Good Fight,” “Tell Me a Story,” “No Activity,” and “Strange Angel.” Upcoming shows include the untitled Jean-Luc Picard “Star Trek” series as well as a “Star Trek” animated series, a reboot of “The Twilight Zone” from Jordan Peele, and “Why Women Kill.”

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of the cancellation.

  One Dollar CBS All Access

