‘One Day at a Time’ Team to Develop Multi-Cam Comedy at CBS

Gloria Calderon Kellett, the co-creator of the Netflix reboot of “One Day at a Time,” is producing a comedy in development at CBS that hails from one of the Netflix show’s writers.

“One Day at a Time” writer Debby Wolfe will write and co-executive produce the CBS project, which is a multi-cam comedy titled “Just Like Us.” In the series, a widower takes in his teenage Salvadoran niece while still raising his two grown daughters, retired parents, and running the restaurant he started with his late wife.

Calderon Kellett will executive produce with Marc Provissiero also executive producing. Sony Pictures Television will produce in association with Calderon Kellett’s Glo Nation banner. Calderon Kellett and Glo Nation are currently under an overall deal at the studio, which also produces “One Day at a Time.”

Should the project move forward it would mark the first series creator credit for Wolfe. In addition to her work as a writer on “One Day at a Time,” her previous credits include shows like “Best Friends Whenever,” “Whitney,” and “Dog with a Blog.” She is repped by ICM.

Calderon Kellett co-created and serves as co-showrunner on “One Day at a Time” with Mike Royce. The critically-acclaimed show is based on the series of the same that was developed by Norman Lear. The new version follows three generations of a Cuban-American family. The cast includes Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Toblowsky, Isabella Gomez, and Marcel Ruiz. It was renewed for a third season in March.

Calderon Kellett is repped by UTA and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.